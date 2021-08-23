Logo
Fengdu Novel explores diversified copyright monetization and achieves breakthrough in content ecology construction

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fengdu Novel, an online literature mobile app developed by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), has achieved many breakthroughs and made progress in content monetization this year. With rich and diversified contents, Fengdu Novel has cooperated with leading companies such as Ximalaya (喜马拉雅), Soyinke (鸿达以太), DianZhong Books (点众书城), etc., which offers new opportunities for the subsequent external licensing and derivative intellectual property (IP) content creation of its novels.

Fengdu Novel formulates a new way of diversified content production. Through the external licensing of e-books, Fengdu Novel has collaborated with traditional online literature channels such as Mobile Baidu (手机百度), iReader (掌阅) and ShuQi Novel (书旗), to maximize the revenue of each platform with authorized targeted contents.

Fengdu Novel also made strategic cooperation with leading new media channels such as DianZhong Books (点众书城) and ZhangZhongYun (掌中云) to actively promote the original content of Fengdu Novel. During the new media promotion, the mega-hit literary category 'desert island literature' became popular. With the exploration of this new course, Fengdu Novel's original content successfully achieved first place on the GuangDianTong's rising popularity list of novels in June 2021.

At the same time, Fengdu Novel has aimed to produce derivative IP contents for audiobooks and films. Through various business practices, including content co-development with other parties, audio product output, and audio copyright trading, Fengdu Novel has reached strategic cooperation with major audiobook producers.

In terms of film and television, Fengdu Novel's top rated online novel, Three Thousand Years Old of Princess (世子妃三千岁), has been successfully recommended to film and television companies for film production. As of now, two pieces of content have been submitted to the local government for filming approvals, and filming is expected to be completed this year.

Through innovative initiatives in transforming online novels into various forms of entertainment, Fengdu Novel has discovered a variety of ways to monetize copyright. These tactics allow different forms of IP to form a synergy to significantly increase the value of original IP.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: [email protected]

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN83039&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fengdu-novel-explores-diversified-copyright-monetization-and-achieves-breakthrough-in-content-ecology-construction-301360449.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN83039&Transmission_Id=202108230545PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN83039&DateId=20210823
