Missfresh Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on August 26, 2021 -

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) ( MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after the close of U.S. markets. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of its website at http://ir.missfresh.cn.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 26, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on Friday, August 27, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Missfresh Limited Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID:8895626
Registration Linkhttp://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8895626


Please access the link provided above to complete the Direct Event online registration by at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique Registrant ID, and further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.missfresh.cn.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 2, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:+1-855-452-5696
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China:800-963-117
Mainland, China:400-632-2162
Replay Access Code:8895626


About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the “Missfresh” mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 39 minutes on average.

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.missfresh.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Missfresh Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

