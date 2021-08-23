NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Adds Five Technology Partners

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that five technology partners have joined the fast-growing Evidencentral+Marketplace, the first, open digital evidence management ecosystem created to accelerate digital transformation of emergency communication centers, law enforcement and criminal justice. NICE’s Evidencentral Marketplace connects agencies to an ecosystem of solutions designed to work with the NICE Evidencentral platform, helping them improve their incident response and operational intelligence, automate investigations, accelerate charging decisions, and reduce discovery backlogs. The new partners joining the Evidencentral Marketplace are Aeon Nexus, Hexagon, Niche Technology, PublicSonar and Word Systems iRecord.

As the amount of data grows, the proprietary and siloed nature of this data makes it difficult for 911 centers, police departments, prosecutors, courts and defense to leverage it to its fullest potential. Building on NICE’s suite of solutions (NICE Inform, NICE Investigate and NICE Justice), the Evidencentral platform solves this problem by breaking down data silos and applying analytics and workflow automation to critical processes, from the time calls arrive at the emergency communication center until cases are successfully investigated and prosecuted.

“We’re excited to welcome these five technology partners, each a leader in their respective fields, to the Evidencentral Marketplace,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “Through our technology partnerships, Evidencentral is helping agencies around the globe ensure safer communities by improving incident response, investigations and justice outcomes. For example, by integrating to Records Management Systems we’re helping police investigators accelerate case building, and develop new leads and lines of inquiry to solve cases faster. Additionally, our deep integrations into Computer Aided Dispatch systems are enabling 911 center leaders to gain new operational insights, improve their quality of service to first responders and citizens, and get more time back in their day to coach 911 telecommunicators. Finally, our seamless integration to Case Management Systems is helping prosecutor’s offices streamline their intake of digital evidence and eliminate time-wasting manual processes so they can focus on prosecuting cases.”

Evidencentral Partner Highlights

Aeon+Nexus: Aeon Nexus is a United States based Microsoft Gold Partner providing CJIS compliant records and case management solutions for Public Safety and Justice organizations leveraging multiple state and federal contract vehicles. The Aeon Nexus solutions portfolio includes JusticeNexus Legal Case Management, which services courts, district attorneys’ and public defenders’ offices by improving efficiency and increasing productivity and collaboration, while providing segregated access to adult, juvenile, criminal and civil case information, as well as administrative law for all case parties, from intake through disposition.

Hexagon: Hexagon public safety solutions protect 1 in 9 people worldwide. Their industry-leading solutions, including HxGN OnCall ® Dispatch, HxGN OnCall Records and HxGN OnCall Analytics, connect organizations with the mission-critical data necessary to make better, timelier and more informed decisions.

Dispatch, HxGN OnCall Records and HxGN OnCall Analytics, connect organizations with the mission-critical data necessary to make better, timelier and more informed decisions. Niche+Technology: NicheRMS365 is a cloud engineered, mobile-first platform that sets the standard for Police RMS worldwide, serving 162,000 sworn officers. The responsive NicheRMS365 UI provides a consistent, intuitive user experience on phones, tablets, laptops and desktop devices, so agencies can simply train once and use anywhere – on any device. It’s a highly configurable RMS platform.

PublicSonar: PublicSonar is a provider of social media intelligence solutions that use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to help public safety agencies derive valuable real-time insights from huge amounts of publicly available data so they can respond fast and stay informed during emerging risks and incidents.

Word+Systems: Powered by NICE Investigate, Word Systems’ iRecord+Cloud solution enables agencies to securely store interview room recordings in the cloud and share those recordings digitally to more quickly address public health concerns and accelerate investigations. Founded in 1977, Word Systems specializes in the development and service of critical audio and video recording solutions.

For more information on Evidencentral or any of our Evidencentral solutions (NICE Inform, NICE Investigate and NICE Justice), click+here to visit the NICE website. Technology companies wishing to join the Evidencentral Marketplace can learn more and inquire at www.Evidencentral.com.

About NICE Public Safety

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years’ experience, NICE delivers end-to-end digital transformation, improved collaboration, efficiency and cost savings to all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications centers and police departments to prosecutors and courts. Our Evidencentral platform (which includes NICE Inform, NICE Investigate and NICE Justice) features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to improve incident response, accelerate investigations, streamline evidence sharing and disclosure, and keep communities and citizens safer.

