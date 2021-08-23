TopBuild Acquires Valley Gutter Supply

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (:BLD) a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, has acquired Valley Gutter Supply, a fabricator and distributor of gutter products and specialty metals to contractors in the Los Angeles area. Founded in 2007, 70% of Valley Gutter’s customers serve the residential market with the remainder focused on light commercial. Valley Gutter generated approximately $10 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021.



Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, noted, “We are pleased to welcome Valley Gutter to our team. This firm is an excellent addition to our Company and will enhance Service Partner’s gutter fabrication and distribution capacity throughout the state of California.”

Year-to-date, TopBuild has completed six acquisitions which are expected to generate approximately $230 million of annual revenue.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

