Lleida.net will provide registered email and registered SMS services to postal operators in Senegal, Sierra Leone and Malawi

MADRID, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has signed new contracts with the national postal operating companies of Senegal and Sierra Leone and has renewed its existing contract with the postal operator of Malawi.

From now on, it will provide registered email and registered SMS services to those public companies.

So far, Lleida.net has already signed agreements with postal companies in 14 countries, most of which are African, and is actively working to close our contracts.

These new agreements were signed in Abidjan, as part of the Universal Postal Union Congress, which is being held there until August 27.

Like those announced last week with operators in Gambia, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Guinea Conakry and Madagascar, these agreements were signed in the context of the framework agreement that Lleida.net signed last July with the Pan African Postal Union.

The agreement allows the 55 national postal operators on the African continent to offer digital postal services with Lleida.net's certified communications technology.

The contract has been signed through its subsidiary Lleidanet SaaS Middle East and Africa DMCC and the support of eGate, the company's partner in North Africa.

In general, Lleida.net will offer its new state customers Digital Postal Services through Registered Electronic Communications, mainly Registered Emails, SMS and eStatements.

Established in 1980, the Pan African Postal Union, under the umbrella of the African Union, was created 40 years ago to coordinate Africa's 55 national postal operators and to attract postal innovations to the continent.

In the framework of this meeting, representatives of the company met with Lleida.net the Secretary General of the organization Younous Djibrines (Secretary General of the PAPU) and Bishar Hussein, Director General of the Universal Postal Union.

So far, 63 Lleida.net inventions in the realms of e-notification, e-contracting and registered electronic signature have been recognized with 206 patents.

A few days ago, the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has awarded Lleida.net a new patent, this time for its method for the certification of email containing a qualified electronic signature by a telecommunications operator.

The company is the only company in the world to be listed simultaneously on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris and OTCQX Best Market in New York.

