KBR and Johnson Matthey sign Alliance Agreement to License Innovative Production Technology

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has signed an alliance agreement with Johnson Matthey (JM) to license the FORMOX™ Integrated UFC Technology (iUFC™).

The innovative iUFC technology consists of JM's methanol and UFC (Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate) production processes integrated with KBR's proprietary ammonia process, either as part of new installations or as retrofits for existing units, enabling low-cost production of UFC for higher grade urea.

"Following our successful alliance for ammonia–methanol coproduction with JM last year, KBR is excited to offer the iUFC process for new and existing fertilizer complexes to efficiently upgrade their end products," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "With KBR's market leading ammonia technology, this offering will allow integrated fertilizer complexes to upgrade their urea quality for maximizing crop yields while ensuring the lowest carbon footprint."

"We are extremely proud to deepen our ongoing alliance with KBR by offering this comprehensive UFC technology solution," said John Gordon, Managing Director for Johnson Matthey. "Our partnership highlights how uniquely positioned the companies are to integrate this technology into both new and established ammonia plants. Customers will benefit from enhanced performance, operational agility and reduced environmental impact."

Both KBR's ammonia technology and JM's methanol and formaldehyde/UFC technology showcase a long history, deep experience, continuous improvements, and cutting-edge performance. Since the 1940s, KBR has licensed, engineered, and constructed more than 244 ammonia plants worldwide. JM has supplied the methanol and formaldehyde industry with leading technology and catalysts for over 45 years and has licensed over 100 grassroot methanol plants and over 190 formaldehyde plants for formaldehyde production, of which approximately 20% have UFC capability.

