RSI to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that Richard Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at Craig-Hallum’s Online Gaming Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The topic to be discussed will be on “Emerging Opportunities in Latin America.”

Access to a live audio-webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

