UiPath Announces Major Partner Sponsors Supporting FORWARD IV, the Largest Global Conference for Automation Professionals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UiPath Announces Major Partner Sponsors Supporting FORWARD IV, the Largest Global Conference for Automation Professionals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced sponsorships are nearly sold out for its user conference, FORWARD+IV, taking place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on Oct. 5-6, 2021. The conference represents the largest global gathering of automation experts and practitioners, with thousands expected to attend to hear UiPath experts, customers, partners, and notable guest speakers showcasing how automation is accelerating human achievement.

For the health, safety, and well-being of all participants, UiPath is requiring all FORWARD IV attendees to attest to their having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Read+more+about+our+health+and+safety+measures and our first-of-its-kind “inside-out” event experience.

The FORWARD IV theme, “Taking Off,” is a celebration of organizations that are making digital transformation a reality. The past year has shaped new thinking for businesses after facing a high velocity of change – the conference is a forum to share innovative ideas, to collaborate and forge new connections, and to unleash creativity in an automation-first world. The event will highlight the achievements of the UiPath community and provide attendees actionable insights to advance their journey to becoming a fully automated enterprise™.

To date, customers and partners sponsoring FORWARD IV include:

  • Strategic Technology sponsors:AWS and Microsoft
  • Diamond sponsors: Accenture; CGI; Cognizant; Deloitte; PwC
  • Ruby sponsors: Abbyy; Accelirate; Ashling Partners; Amitech; Huron Consulting Group; Indico; Infosys; Lanshore; Roboyo; and RPA Supervisor
  • Emerald sponsors: Alteryx; BeeckerCo; Centelli; CIGNEX; CyberArk; Firestart; Firstsource; Genpact; Greenlight Consulting; EPAM Systems; Globant; HCL; JOLT Advantage Group; Kodak Alaris; Lydonia Technologies; Machina; Miracle Software; Modex; Neostella; Reveal Group; Sauce Labs; Sykes; TSP; and Tquila Automation

Keynote speeches will be delivered by UiPath CEO Daniel Dines on the future of automation and defining trends in its evolution, and UiPath Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering Ted Kummert, who will outline the vision for the UiPath platform. UiPath Chief Product Officer Param Kahlon will demonstrate how that vision is being brought to life with new platform innovations.

FORWARD IV balances inspiring keynotes with hands-on product training. Sessions will focus on topics such as governance, security, scaling, upskilling, and employee and customer satisfaction as well as the latest on the UiPath Platform. The event builds in unstructured time to allow attendees to get immersed in conversations with other automation practitioners and experts. In addition, the conference will prioritize safety and will limit capacity within different functional areas of the venue, enforce practical distancing and sanitizing measures, and adhere to national and local guidelines.

“Our customers and partners are our biggest source of inspiration at UiPath. With this ecosystem, we strive to expand the art of the possible, with automation helping to solve some of the biggest challenges businesses face today,” said Thomas Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer at UiPath. “Demand for automation technology is burgeoning, and at FORWARD, attendees will have a first look at the flourishing ideas and new automation-first concepts from UiPath that they can apply within their own organizations. We are excited to have so many partners and customers joining us as sponsors to offer a one-of-a-kind experience.”

To register to attend and learn more about UiPath FORWARD IV, please visit+here.

About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005037r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005037/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment