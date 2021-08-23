Ceapro Inc. Enters into Research Collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation for Beta Glucan and Avenanthramides

– Research focused on addressing root cause of disease and tissue damage for diseases such as COVID-19 –

– Leveraging the unique expertise and methods developed by the Angiogenesis Foundation to conduct pre-clinical studies to characterize the in vivo bioactivity of Ceapro’s oat-derived bioactive products on angiogenesis, wound healing and tissue regeneration –

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today it has established a formal research collaboration with the Boston-based Angiogenesis Foundation, a prestigious independent scientific organization focused on driving innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment.

This research collaboration has been established based on preliminary in vitro results showing that Ceapro’s pharmaceutical grade formulations of beta-glucan and avenanthramides stimulate the proliferation and migration of vascular endothelial cells in a dose-dependent manner. Under the collaboration, pre-clinical studies using methods developed by the Angiogenesis Foundation will be conducted to characterize the in vivo bioactivity of Ceapro’s oat-derived bioactive products, beta glucan and avenanthramides, on angiogenesis, blood vessels repair, wound healing and tissue regeneration.

“Endothelial cell stimulation is a hallmark of, and a requirement for, wound healing,” commented Dr. Vincent W. Li, Chief Scientific Officer of the Angiogenesis Foundation. “Given that Ceapro products have demonstrated in vitro activity that may impact healing at the cellular level, we expect to further characterize this biological activity using well-established in vivo models and assess their potential applications to a variety of functional health benefits. These benefits include tissue regeneration and repair as well as disease conditions such as COVID-19 and post-COVID-19, which are associated with severe blood vessel damage leading to thrombosis in the lungs and other organs. We believe this has the potential to address a root cause of such complications.”

“The establishment of this research collaboration represents a noteworthy milestone for Ceapro. As we continue our evolution from a contract manufacturer to a life sciences company involved in inflammation, immune based and life-style diseases, expanding the potential of our technology and bioactive products remains a key driver. We are honored to have garnered the interest of the expert team at the Angiogenesis Foundation, and their associated network of worldwide renowned researchers who pioneered the development of various therapies to treat angiogenesis-based conditions. We will strongly benefit from their invaluable and unique expertise in contributing to the implementation of the comprehensive strategic research plan that we are putting in place with a newly bolstered network of experts committed to addressing disease through an integrated approach, which we believe has a significant potential to bring benefit to patients and healthcare professionals and to unlock value for shareholders,” commented Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro.

The Angiogenesis Foundation was founded in 1994 by a group of physicians, including Dr. William Li who is currently the CEO of the Foundation and a board member of Ceapro Inc. The Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) scientific organization that drives innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment through research, education, and advocacy. The Foundation has experience in developing rigorous, high-impact scientific studies, including in the vascular and immuno-inflammatory arenas that underlie chronic diseases in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, wound healing, and now COVID-19 and has presented its results at national and international meetings, and published in top tier scientific and clinical journals, including Science, Nature, Lancet, and New England Journal of Medicine. For more information or to support the Foundation’s research and programs, visit angio.org.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.



