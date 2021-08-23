Turtle Beach Corporation Responds to Misleading Statements by The Donerail Group

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) (“Turtle Beach” or the “Company”), today issued the following response on behalf of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) to misleading statements by The Donerail Group (“Donerail”):

The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to maximize long-term value. Consistent with this commitment, members of the Board and management team have held numerous discussions with Donerail over the past several months to hear its views with respect to the Company.

On August 19, Donerail stated in a press release that the Board rejected its proposal to acquire the Company. The Company does not normally comment on private communications with individual shareholders, but believes this response is necessary to address Donerail’s false statements and provide its shareholders accurate information about Donerail’s proposal. Donerail’s acquisition proposal by its terms remains preliminary, highly contingent, subject to due diligence and financing, and is therefore not binding. Nonetheless, at the Company’s instruction, its financial advisor Bank of America sought to engage with Donerail constructively over the past few months so that Turtle Beach could review its acquisition proposal in greater detail. The Company also conveyed to Donerail that the Board had concerns regarding Donerail’s ability to consummate a transaction and its financing sources, and that it did not view Donerail’s proposed acquisition price to be sufficient. Still, the Company was willing to continue to evaluate the proposal in an effort to achieve a higher offer price.

In fact, on August 9, 2021, the Company communicated to Donerail via a letter that:

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, we remain open to continuing discussions about your acquisition proposal. Bank of America has not yet received the list of diligence items you agreed to provide that you stated were necessary to significantly increase your offer. Also, in order to facilitate substantive discussions about your proposal, we must have in place a mutually acceptable NDA. As such, we have instructed Bank of America to request the diligence items from you again as well as a markup of the NDA if you remain interested in continuing discussions about your proposal.”

The full letter will be made available with the Company’s Form 8-K filing on the SEC website here.

Donerail has since refused to further engage with Bank of America on a customary NDA (non-disclosure agreement), even though Donerail’s acquisition proposal explicitly requested an NDA. Donerail has also refused to provide a list of diligence items that it had informed Bank of America it would need from Turtle Beach in order to significantly increase its offer despite repeated outreach. In order to better assess the credibility of Donerail’s proposal, the Company, through its financial advisor, has repeatedly requested information about Donerail’s ability to fully finance an acquisition in light of Donerail’s lack of acquisition track record. The Company has not yet received satisfactory evidence of Donerail’s financing sources.

Donerail’s behavior is not consistent with market practice or the actions of a credible, legitimate buyer truly interested in, or capable of, effecting an acquisition of the Company. By refusing to cooperate, Donerail has limited the Company and the Board’s ability to fully assess its proposal and its credibility.

Turtle Beach has constructively engaged with Donerail as it would with any other party that wishes to discuss a potential transaction with the Company. It is unfortunate that Donerail has thus far refused to reciprocate numerous engagement overtures by the Company about its proposal and instead has chosen to send the Board letters and issue press releases with misleading and false information.

Consistent with their fiduciary duties, the Company and the Board remain open to further engagement on Donerail’s acquisition proposal under proper processes and conditions when Donerail is able to adequately demonstrate its ability to credibly support and finance an offer at a price that is fair to the Company’s shareholders.

