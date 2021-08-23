NCR Acquires Foremost Business Systems, Brings Restaurant Technology and Support to Minneapolis

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced the acquisition of Foremost Business Systems, a point-of-sale (POS) and restaurant solutions provider in Minneapolis.

This transaction further expands the reach of NCR’s restaurant technology – which is trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants around the world. Solutions including the signature NCR+Aloha POS platform and NCR+Aloha+Essentials subscription package provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

“Bringing Foremost Business Systems into the NCR family aligns with our strategy to increase our capabilities to deliver our solutions and serve our customers in thriving local restaurant markets, like Minneapolis,” said NCR CEO Michael D. Hayford.

NCR will maintain Foremost Business Systems’ existing customer sites with the Foremost Business Systems management team and staff of local Minneapolis restaurant experts. The integration of the Foremost Business Systems team into the NCR local office network accelerates NCR’s ability to bring innovative solutions to Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

“Our customers will continue to work with the same team they’ve grown familiar with through the years – and now, we have access to global resources and can deliver even better service,” said Lori Alwin, president of Foremost Business Systems.

NCR’s direct presence in the communities we serve and authorized resellers provide local sales and service to small- and medium-sized restaurant businesses across North America. Learn more about our solutions here.

