Provident Bank names new SVP, General Counsel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Provident Bank names new SVP, General Counsel

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

MacDougall to serve as General Counsel of Provident Bank, Beacon Trust Company and Deputy General Counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc.

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced that Bennett MacDougall has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Company and Deputy General Counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc. Mr. MacDougall is based in the Bank’s Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters and is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries, in addition to providing advice to the Executive Leadership Team on all matters of law and policy.

Mr. MacDougall joins the Bank after serving for six years as chief legal officer of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. and the BNY Mellon family of funds, where he oversaw all legal and regulatory matters involving BNY Mellon’s U.S. retail investment management business. Previously, he was a director at Deutsche Bank, where he served as chief legal officer of DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and provided legal support to the bank’s global investment management business. Before that, he was vice president at Morgan Stanley and an associate with Dechert LLP, an international law firm. Mr. MacDougall began his legal career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I am pleased to welcome Ben to our leadership team. He possesses exceptional knowledge of law as it pertains to financial institutions and is uniquely qualified to advise our board of directors, leadership team and organization on legal matters,” said John Kuntz, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role which will serve the Bank well as we continue our ongoing commitment to build for the future,” added Mr. Kuntz.

Mr. MacDougall earned his Master of Laws degree from New York University School of Law, his Juris Doctor degree from Drake University Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Evergreen State College.

Mr. MacDougall is a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of Trinity Human Services Corporation.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (:PFS), which reported assets of $13.22 billion as of June 30, 2021. With $10.59 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Attachment

ti?nf=ODMxMzQ3NyM0MzcwNTU4IzIxOTAxMTQ=
Provident-Bank.png
Keith Buscio
Provident Bank
732-504-9407
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment