Enstar Group Limited Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer For Senior Notes Due 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Enstar Group Limited Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer For Senior Notes Due 2022

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) ( ESGR) today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”).

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). The principal amount of the Notes that was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer as of the Expiration Time according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer, is set forth in the table below.

Title of NotesCUSIP
Number/ISIN		Principal Amount
Outstanding		Aggregate
Principal Amount
Tendered
4.500% Senior Notes due 202229359U AA7 / US29359UAA79$350,000,000$69,556,000

Enstar expects to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time, including Notes delivered in accordance with guaranteed delivery procedures. Settlement for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase by Enstar is expected to take place on August 25, 2021. Holders of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will receive the previously announced consideration of $1,021.82 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2021 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. acted as the Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE NOTES. THE TENDER OFFER WAS MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER DOCUMENTS, WHICH SET FORTH THE COMPLETE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Enstar’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Enstar’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Matt Kirk
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645

Enstar Group Limited

ti?nf=ODMxMzQ4MyM0MzcwNDIzIzIwMDQ3OTM=
Enstar-Group-Limited.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment