CDK Global Launches CDK ServiceView Powered by TruVideo

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

CDK+Global%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today introduced CDK ServiceView, a video and communications tool powered by TruVideo for dealership service departments using CDK Service and Elead Service. It is designed to empower service technicians to record and send videos of vehicle inspections and communicate directly with customers regarding recommended maintenance and repairs on their vehicles.

A 2020+study+conducted+by+the+CDK found that 55 percent of customers who bought a car from a dealership said they don’t trust dealers due to frequent upselling of unrequired services and not keeping them informed of updates during the service process. CDK ServiceView helps dealers directly address these concerns and can help build back trust with the 74 percent of customers who said they would consider returning to dealerships for service in the future.

“CDK ServiceView is a great example of our continued investments in research and technology focused on helping dealers stay ahead of important retail trends,” said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, CDK Global. “Our research shows that building trust is key to retaining customers and growing service business. Through our collaboration with a pioneer and industry leader in service video technology like TruVideo, we will improve the quality and frequency of communications between service departments and their customers and empower dealers to provide frictionless experiences that build trust through transparency.”

Features of CDK ServiceView for dealers include:

  • High-definition videos created via smartphone that can be sent by text message directly to customers to view at their convenience
  • Two-way texting between the service department and their customers to discuss video evaluations and approve or decline proposed vehicle service
  • Internal chat function for dealership personnel to ensure fast and frequent communications between departments
  • Real-time analytics on tool utilization, customer sentiment and engagement
  • Compliance with increasing manufacturer requirements that dealers include video as part of the consumer experience

“In today’s digital age, we see how impactful video is as a way to improve connections between people,” said Dewayne Sanders, Service Director, North Park Lexus of San Antonio and user of the TruVideo technology. “Through this tool, we are taking the mystery out of vehicle service for our customers and better engaging them in the process. This increase in transparency has already shown improvements with our customer relationships and increased our service business by 26 percent.”

About TruVideo:

TruVideo, founded by Joe Shaker and Douglas Chrystall, is a video-first texting platform proven to increase customer experience and revenue in sales and service departments. Designed to bridge the disconnect from dealership to consumer, TruVideo helps connect and engage with customers. Send HD video, texts, and estimates straight to the messaging app on your customer's phone. With implementation assistance and the ability to show customers products and services like never before, TruVideo keeps customers happy and spending more. To learn more, visit: www.truvideo.com.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005066/en/

