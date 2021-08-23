Logo
Applebee's Teams Up with Country Music Artist Walker Hayes to Celebrate Date Night Across America with 'Fancy Like' Ad

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two straws, one check – it must be date night! In honor ofcountry singer Walker Hayes’ chart-topping hit turned TikTok trend ‘Fancy Like,’ Applebee’s is bringing back the beloved Oreo Cookie Shake for $2.99. Just like the song says, guests will be “fancy like Applebee's on a date night” with a “Bourbon Street Steak with the Oreo Shake.” You’ve never seen date night like this!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005041/en/

JK_0349_2021070633140557.jpg

Applebee’s Teams Up with Country Music Artist Walker Hayes to Celebrate Date Night Across America with ‘Fancy Like’ Ad (Photo: Business Wire)

With fans doing the viral Fancy Like dance at Applebee’s restaurants across the country, today the brand will also debut two different commercials featuring Walker Hayes’ song along with videos of guests showing off their moves – Walker and his daughter who helped choreograph the dance are featured too!

“For years, my wife Laney and I have been regulars at Applebee’s for date night, and I’ve always wanted to write a song about it,” said country singer Walker Hayes. “The response to ‘Fancy Like,’ the dance and the fan love has been a dream come true – plus, Applebee’s even brought back their Oreo Cookie Shake! What’s better than that?”

“We’d like to congratulate Walker on the song of the summer. As soon as we heard ‘Fancy Like’ and saw the dance videos at our restaurants, we knew we had to showcase this viral sensation,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “With our new ad debuting today and the return of the Oreo Cookie Shake, we can’t wait for guests to head into Applebee’s for their own ‘Fancy Like’ date nights. Just don’t ask me to do the dance – I’ll leave that to our guests!”

And if that wasn’t enough for your night out, starting today, cheers to Applebee’s latest $5 Mucho Cocktails™ with the NEW %3Cb%3ESummertime+Sips%3C%2Fb%3E. Enjoy a citrus refreshment with the NEW Electric Lemon Crush – an invigorating Vodka Lemonade with a citrus spin made with Grey Goose Vodka, blue curacao, lemonade topped with lemon lime soda. Or, keep things sweet with the NEW Flamingo Crush; a delicious, frozen cocktail featuring Bacardi Superior with a flock of pineapple, peach, lime and cherry flavors.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Summertime Sips To Go at participating locations.*

To find your local restaurant to for a Fancy Like Date Night, visit %3Cb%3EApplebees.com%2Frestaurants%3C%2Fb%3E. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit %3Cb%3EApplebees.com%3C%2Fb%3E or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, %3Cb%3Eguests+can+sign-up%3C%2Fb%3E to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,696 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of August 5, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005041r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005041/en/

