Dave Crawford Joins Bioventus as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. ( BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has appointed Dave Crawford as its Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Crawford has more than 20 years of experience across multiple areas of finance and comes to Bioventus from Avanos Medical, Inc. where he served for nearly seven years as its Vice President Treasurer, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis.

“We are happy to welcome Dave to lead our investor relations department and manage treasury at Bioventus,” said Greg Anglum, Senior Vice President and CFO. “Dave’s record of accomplishments, strong relationships within the financial community and career in finance and treasury are a perfect fit for the Company.”

Previously, Crawford spent several years in finance and treasury roles with Kimberly-Clark Corporation and was later promoted to Chief Financial Officer of the company’s Global Healthcare Division. Prior to that, Crawford held financial and treasury roles with Eli Lilly & Company. He began his career as a tax consultant with Arthur Andersen.

Crawford has an MBA from Duke University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Media Contact:
Thomas Hill
Bioventus
919-474-6715
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke/ICR
[email protected]

