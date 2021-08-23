Yellow Corporation Appoints Dan Olivier as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yellow Corporation Appoints Dan Olivier as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Olivier has served the Company for 25 Years

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective today, Yellow Corporation ( YELL) announces the appointment of Dan Olivier to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Olivier has served as Interim CFO since October 2020. He will maintain responsibility for corporate finance, treasury, investor relations, accounting, tax and risk management/internal audit functions at Yellow.

“With more than 25 years at the Company, and half of those years at the VP level, consistency in Dan’s leadership will allow a very seamless transition as he assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said Darren Hawkins, Yellow CEO. “On behalf of Yellow’s executive leadership and board of directors, we are thrilled with the leadership and knowledge Dan has brought to the Company and we are excited to see Dan promoted to CFO as we continue making significant progress on our journey to One Yellow.”

Olivier became Interim CFO in Q4 of 2020, having most recently served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to that, Olivier was Vice President of Finance for more than 12 years. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Trinity Christian College.

“While I do not expect much will change for me day-to-day, I’m extremely proud to step into the role of CFO, officially,” said Dan Olivier, Yellow CFO. “I look forward to leaning into my background that is focused heavily on operational finance and strategy to lead the financial aspects of our One Yellow transformation.”

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121Heather Nauert
[email protected][email protected]
Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODMxMzQ4NSM0MzcwNTI5IzIwMDQ2MzM=
Yellow-Corporation.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment