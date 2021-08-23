DuPont Names Leland Weaver President, DuPont Water & Protection

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DuPont Names Leland Weaver President, DuPont Water & Protection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Leland Weaver has been named President, DuPont Water & Protection effective September 1, 2021. Weaver will report directly to Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and CEO.

dupont_Logo.jpg

"Leland is a proven leader with a strong track record of consistently delivering results and driving operational excellence. He brings broad management experience, a customer-first mindset and a keen understanding of value creation to lead the next wave of growth for the W&P businesses," said Breen.

Weaver currently serves as vice president, Investor Relations where he has played a principal role engaging with the investment community on DuPont's growth strategy and transformation to a premier multi-industrial company. He joined DuPont in 2003 as an engineer and has held leadership roles with increasing responsibility in manufacturing, sales, marketing, and finance across multiple business units. Weaver earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm excited and honored to lead the W&P segment and its portfolio of iconic brands," said Weaver. "I look forward to working alongside our talented teams in Safety, Shelter and Water to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions that better serve our global customers and markets."

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

favicon.png?sn=PH82358&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-names-leland-weaver-president-dupont-water--protection-301360274.html

SOURCE DuPont

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH82358&Transmission_Id=202108230801PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH82358&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment