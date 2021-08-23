Logo
Anixa Biosciences Congratulates Director, Dr. Arnold Baskies for His Appointment to the WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that Director, Dr. Arnold Baskies has been appointed to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative.

ITUS_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Dr. Baskies is an ardent fighter against cancer. At the individual patient level he has battled cancer as a surgical oncologist for over three decades. He has also had an instrumental affiliation with the American Cancer Society (ACS), the largest non-profit organization battling cancer. At ACS he served in many roles including the corporate Board of Directors, as well as Chairman of the Board. In his new role with the WHO, Dr. Baskies will have an opportunity to impact breast cancer on the global stage.

Dr. Baskies is a fellowship trained surgical oncologist with special interests in breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and melanoma. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at Boston University. He graduated from the Boston University School of Medicine, and completed his surgical residency at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Baskies also completed a fellowship in surgical oncology at the National Cancer Institute where he performed some of the earliest research on T-cells and the field that is now known as immunotherapy.

Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences stated, "We are pleased that Arnie will be working with the WHO on the Global Breast Cancer Initiative. We are also humbled by his continued contribution to our company as a member of our Board. Breast cancer is now the most common malignancy diagnosed in the world. Our breast cancer vaccine that we are developing in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic and the U.S. Department of Defense is expected to begin clinical testing shortly. It would be wonderful if we could provide the women of our world with a powerful tool that could prevent the occurrence of breast cancer."

Dr. Baskies stated, "I am honored to be working with the WHO in this capacity, and I look forward to aid in preventing breast cancer and improving the outcomes and lives of those that are diagnosed. The medical and scientific advances in breast cancer are going to be revolutionary in the coming years, and we hope Anixa and its partners will make important contributions."

More information about the WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative can be found at: https://www.who.int/news/item/08-03-2021-new-global-breast-cancer-initiative-highlights-renewed-commitment-to-improve-survival.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
[email protected]
408-708-9808

favicon.png?sn=LA82691&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-congratulates-director-dr-arnold-baskies-for-his-appointment-to-the-whos-global-breast-cancer-initiative-301360318.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA82691&Transmission_Id=202108230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA82691&DateId=20210823
