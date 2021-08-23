Logo
SecurityScorecard Partners with Tenable to Deliver Complete Cyber Risk Monitoring

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership Creates Monitoring and Reporting Tool for Blending Internal and External Risk Assessments

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, today announces a partnership with Tenable (Nasdaq:TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, to deliver a comprehensive view into an organization's risk posture by marrying Tenable's unmatched visibility and depth of analytics into enterprise environments with external cyber monitoring powered by SecurityScorecard. As a result of this partnership, CISOs, IT leaders and security teams are able to review their SecurityScorecard rating, assess their external cybersecurity health, and understand their risk posture directly within the Tenable Lumin dashboard.

SecurityScorecard_Logo.jpg

"Understanding your up-to-date risk posture has become a necessity in a world that's increasingly more complex, dynamic and transient," said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. "We're excited to partner with SecurityScorecard to give customers complete visibility into the risks that exist inside and outside their environment, and guidance for how to most effectively reduce that risk, all in a single platform."

Point-in-time or periodic cybersecurity testing procedures have become antiquated. Today's cyber risks change by the minute and companies need a solution that keeps pace with the dynamic nature of cybersecurity by continuously monitoring for exposures and measuring the security posture and cyber resilience across the organization.

"Organizations must be proactive to address cyber breaches, and security ratings are the foundation to measuring and understanding security resilience in real time," says Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "Together, SecurityScorecard and Tenable are advancing a new standard for continuous monitoring by blending external and internal risk assessments, which provide organizations with a holistic view into the risks that exist in their environments."

The integration pairs Tenable Lumin's advanced analytics capabilities for assessing risk alongside real-time visibility of external vulnerabilities from SecurityScorecard. This arms Tenable Lumin customers with the intelligence to develop external risk management and threat detection playbooks through real-time updates, allowing organizations to effectively identify and respond to threats and risks.

As a result of the integration, customers are now able to:

  • Objectively measure the risk posture of internal and external assets.
  • Manage a single platform and enable workflows to track changes across their externally facing environments.
  • Reduce the expense and burden of cybersecurity point product proliferation to get more insights out of vulnerability management data without expanding the security stack.
  • Communicate cybersecurity metrics to key stakeholders through advanced analytics and measurement so that anyone – from analyst to executive – can quickly understand and convey their risk profile.

SecurityScorecard continuously monitors millions of entities globally, and uses non-intrusive proprietary methods to assess their security posture across ten risk categories to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand "A" through "F" rating; including DNS health, IP reputation, web application security, network security, leaked information, hacker chatter, endpoint security, and patching cadence. On a daily basis, these ratings are updated based on objective, publicly-available data that, similar to credit ratings, provides an "outside-in" view of an entity's security posture.

About SecurityScorecard
Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with tens of millions of companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 18,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visitsecurityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=NY81171&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securityscorecard-partners-with-tenable-to-deliver-complete-cyber-risk-monitoring-301359341.html

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY81171&Transmission_Id=202108230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY81171&DateId=20210823
