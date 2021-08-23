Dr Pepper's "Fansville" College Football Campaign Stacks the Bench with Season Four Return

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper today released season four of "Fansville" – the Dr Pepper episodic drama featuring parody storytelling from a college football fanatic town. "Fansville" returns this year to indulge fans with the ultimate season, stacking its talent roster with both current and former college football stars including Brian Bosworth, Joe Theismann, and Clemson Tigers quarterback sensation, DJ Uiagalelei.

"College football fandom was stifled last year, leaving fans missing their favorite traditions and rituals. To make up for it, we are going big with "Fansville" and surprising fans with one of the most exciting college athletes to watch," said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "We're excited to have a stacked line-up of incredible talent to bring to life the spirit and excitement of the college football season."

After a year of restraint, fans are ready to come back this Fall with full-force fandom. Fansville marks this spectacular 'return to glory' with a star-studded line-up honoring the resiliency and loyalty of fans who missed a year of cheering their favorite team on from the stadium. The :60 and :30 commercials include Brian Bosworth, who returns as Fansville's beloved 'sheriff' for his 4th season, and first appearances by famed former football player Joe Theismann and DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagelelei's involvement in the campaign comes on the heels of the recent changes in state laws relating to name, image and likeness (NIL) activities for college athletes, which now allow athletes to monetize their likeness in brand promotions, campaigns and advertising.

As the first sponsor of the College Football Playoff and presenting sponsor of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, Dr Pepper is synonymous with college football. Year after the year, Dr Pepper celebrates the passion and traditions of college football fans with the Fansville series.

