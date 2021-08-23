2021 Chrysler Pacifica and 2021 Jeep® Wrangler Three-peat Autotrader's List of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers

PR Newswire

For the third consecutive year, Autotrader recognizes the Chrysler Pacifica and the Jeep ® Wrangler among the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2021

Jeep Wrangler's open-air freedom, go-anywhere 4x4 capability and rugged interior are both driver and canine approved

Mopar accessories include pet kennels, floor mats and cargo mats to enhance the pet-friendly personalities of the Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Wrangler

For the third consecutive year, Autotrader is honoring the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and the 2021 Jeep ® Wrangler on its list of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers.

Autotrader marks National Dog Day, Aug. 23, by releasing its curated list of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers. With many people choosing to hit the road when traveling, Autotrader's list is more important than ever in helping owners choose a vehicle that is comfortable, durable and convenient for all family members, especially the furry ones.

"Dog lovers tend to bring their furry buddies everywhere with them, so it's a real decision-making factor for many shoppers when they are considering which new car to buy," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Whether you tend to bring your pet along for everyday errand running or you regularly take your dog on long trips, it's important to consider your canine companion and which related features are important to you while car shopping."

The recognition is the latest to call out the family friendliness of Pacifica, which is the most awarded minivan over the last five years with more than 155 honors and industry accolades. The Pacifica's Stow 'n Go seating allows seats to fold into the floor in order to make way for pet kennels. Additional canine-friendly features for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica include the FamCAM interior camera, which allows those in the front to view occupants in the rear and even zoom in on doggie passengers.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler isn't just perfect for the off-road adventure, it's also a top choice when it comes to taking man's best friend along on the trail. With available options like the Sky One-Touch Power-Top and the recently launched Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop, open-air freedom can be enjoyed year-round by dog-loving drivers and their trusty canine sidekicks. For dogs and their owners who prefer a quieter adventure, the first electrified 49-MPGe Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers even more Jeep off-road capability in nearly complete silence. New for 2021, dog owners have even more Wrangler vehicles from which to choose, including the new Jeep Wrangler 392 and Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch tires straight from the factory.

Mopar accessories are available to complement the pet-friendly features of the Wrangler, as well as the Pacifica. Dog lovers can choose from a lightweight Mopar pet kennel, as well as all-weather floor mats and cargo mats to protect their vehicle's interior.

