National Waffle Day Just Flew The Coop Thanks To Limited-Edition Chik'n And Waffles Combo Pack Giveaway

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Eggo and Incogmeato by MSF partner up for one day only to give away free Chik'n and Waffles combo packs

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incogmeato® by MorningStar Farms® and Eggo® are teaming up to release a one-of-a-kind Chik'n and Waffles combo pack just in time for National Waffle Day. While chicken and waffles is a dish widely known and loved by waffle fans, Eggo tapped into Incogmeato's new Chik'n Tenders to bring an innovative, vegetarian twist on this classic to life and introduce a vegetarian option to the table in an approachable way.

Incogmeato_Logo.jpg

The limited edition Chik'n and Waffles combo pack from Eggo and Incogmeato allows waffle lovers to celebrate National Waffle Day all day long—from breakfast, to brunch, or even "brinner." Plus, Incogmeato's Chik'n Tenders make the classic combo vegetarian-friendly, opening the celebrations up to all people, including vegetarians, flexitarians and waffle lovers everywhere.

"We're always looking for new ways to make vegetarian foods more accessible for everyone, so we're excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to put a delicious new spin on a beloved dish like chicken and waffles," said Heidi Ray, Marketing Director, MorningStar Farms and Incogmeato at Kellogg Company. "This limited-edition combo pack gives people another opportunity to see how delicious plant-based can be and experience our Chik'n Tenders that look, cook, taste and tear just like the real thing."

The custom combo pack includes Eggo's buttermilk waffles and Incogmeato chik'n tenders which can be layered together and topped with syrup for a new take on the classic chicken and waffles dish. The combo pack also showcases two tasty recipes so you can really let the flavor fly! If you want to spice things up, try Sriracha Chik'n and Waffles or if you're looking for something a little sweet, try Honey Butter Chik'n and Waffles!

"Eggo has been helping parents and waffle lovers L'Eggo with Eggo and celebrate small wins all year long, and as the #1 waffle in America, we knew we had to celebrate National Waffle Day in a big way," said Joe Beauprez Marketing Director, Eggo at Kellogg Company. "On the biggest waffle day of the year, we're teaming up with Incogmeato to expand the wins beyond breakfast and give waffles lovers the chance to enjoy our delicious waffles in new ways all day long."

Go Bok Wild. Here's How to Get a Free Limited Edition Chik'n & Waffles Combo Pack

  • For a chance to win a FREE exclusive Chik'n and Waffles combo pack, visit Incogmeato.com/Eggo.
  • Promotion will run on August 24th starting at 11 AM ET. Limit one entry per person.
  • For official rules, visit here.

Act fast! Tomorrow's your only day to get your hands on one so don't be chicken and head over for a chance to win!

To learn more about Incogmeato, visit Incogmeato.com. Follow @IncogmeatoUS on Facebook and Instagram and @Incogmeato on Twitter for all the latest plant-based updates.

To learn more about Eggo, follow @eggo_us on Instagram, @eggo on Twitter and @Eggo on Facebook.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE81993&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-waffle-day-just-flew-the-coop-thanks-to-limited-edition-chikn-and-waffles-combo-pack-giveaway-301359911.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE81993&Transmission_Id=202108230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE81993&DateId=20210823
