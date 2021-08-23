DHI Group, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 8, 2021

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The two-hour webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

DHI's 2021 investor day, with its theme "Where Tech Connects; A SaaS Growth Story," will be hosted by Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer. Presentations by senior management will include details on:

The new structure of DHI and technology-focused career marketplaces

The company's product offerings and their value proposition

The company's sales growth strategy

The company's SaaS financial model

The company's innovation outlook

Speakers throughout the event will include:

Art Zeile , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bostick , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Christian Dwyer , Chief Product Officer

, Chief Product Officer Arie Kanofsky , Chief Revenue Officer

, Chief Revenue Officer Evan Lesser , President and Founder of ClearanceJobs

Management will host a real-time question and answer session at the end of the investor presentation, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the investor day. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time on September 3, 2021 by emailing DHI investor relations at [email protected].

To register for the live webcast of DHI's 2021 investor day please click here. Following the event, the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the DHI website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

