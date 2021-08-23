OpenTable And CLEAR Partner to Help Restaurants Streamline Proof Of Vaccination Requirements Across The US

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OpenTable And CLEAR Partner to Help Restaurants Streamline Proof Of Vaccination Requirements Across The US

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

OpenTable Adds CLEAR's digital vaccine card for easy proof of vaccination

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Delta variant spreads and more cities require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, are partnering to offer diners a simple way to show proof of vaccination at a restaurant through CLEAR's digital vaccine card.

open_table_logo.jpg

OpenTable Adds CLEAR's digital vaccine card for easy proof of vaccination

"Our partnership with CLEAR furthers our commitment to help both restaurants and diners navigate dining out in the next chapter of the pandemic," said Debby Soo, CEO, OpenTable. "For the last 18 months, we've focused all of our energy on building innovative features that make it easier to Dine On, safely. This collaboration aims to streamline restaurant entry, saving time for both restaurant staff and diners and lets everyone focus on the meal - not the logistics."

Once a reservation is made on the OpenTable app at a restaurant that has vaccine requirements, the diner will find a "CLEAR" banner on the reservation confirmation page. By clicking on the banner, the diner will be linked directly to an information page, where they can find all the details they need, plus instructions on how to create a CLEAR digital vaccine card. CLEAR's digital vaccine card is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System, the state of California, and New York.

"Now more than ever, it is important that the people and experiences which make up the lifeblood of our communities safely stay open for business," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO, CLEAR. "We are proud to work with OpenTable to make it easy and safe for diners and restaurants to come back together during this time."

This integration, expected to launch in September on OpenTable's iPhone and Android apps, comes on the heels of a number of new safety features that OpenTable has launched to support restaurants and diners. In addition to the new "Verified for Entry" tag, restaurants can now list "Proof of Vaccination" as a Safety Precaution on their restaurant profile pages and communicate directly with diners about changing restrictions and special requests through Direct Messaging.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, OpenTable has been at the forefront of supporting the industry, helping seat more than 135M diners at no cost to its restaurants and implementing a number of initiatives, such as the State of the Industry dashboard showing global dining demand, expanded reservation capabilities to grocery stores, bars, wineries and college dining halls, new tools like virtual waitlists and safety precautions, enhanced takeout and delivery offerings and more.

For more information on OpenTable's latest safety features, visit the OpenTable blog, and to see which OpenTable restaurants currently require vaccination, go here. For more information on CLEAR's digital vaccine card, go here.

*Note: OpenTable will not store vaccination card data or, unless voluntarily provided by the diner to the restaurant, other personal health information through this feature.

About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), powers reservations for the hospitality industry. OpenTable's software seats more than 1 billion people per year and helps more than 60,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.

About CLEAR
With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

favicon.png?sn=NY82484&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentable-and-clear-partner-to-help-restaurants-streamline-proof-of-vaccination-requirements-across-the-us-301360290.html

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY82484&Transmission_Id=202108230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY82484&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment