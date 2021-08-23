LIVE VENTURES INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada against Live Ventures Inc.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVE) ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period").

According to the filed complaint, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose a variety of facts to investors. Live Ventures failed to disclose that its earnings per share for Fiscal Year 2016 was only $6.33 per share; that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; and that Live Ventures had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year.

It is also alleged that Live Ventures made numerous false statements regarding its acquisition of Appliance Smart and the manner in which it recognized revenue did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles.

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging "multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation."

The SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $29.08, or 46%, to close at $33.50 per share on August 4, 2021. The stock continued to decline, and fell another 23% over the next four consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.76 per share on August 10, 2021.

