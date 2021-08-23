Logo
Axalta receives Best Supplier Award CAOA Chery in Brazil

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company also recognized in Innovation and Excellence in Direct Purchase for outstanding performance in 2020

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 23, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was named Best Supplier by CAOA Chery in Brazil. This award is Axalta's second win in as many years. In addition, the company was also recognized for Innovation and Excellence in Direct Purchase.

Axalta_CAOA_Chery_Brazil_award.jpg

Both awards reinforce Axalta's commitment to providing the best, most innovative coating solutions and helping customers exceed productivity goals. The fifth edition of the Best Supplier Awards was held virtually and recognized 14 companies whose products and services have outstanding quality, performance and technology.

"At Axalta, we work hard every day to deliver high-quality products, technology and services to help our customers achieve their business objectives," said Mateus Aquino, President of Axalta in Brazil. "We are honored to receive this recognition from CAOA Chery. We look forward to strengthening our longstanding partnership and working together for many years to come."

"The Best Supplier Award is the hallmark of service within the automotive sector. It is a testament to CAOA's top-performing suppliers and partners. We recognize their outstanding service each year," says Ivan Witt, Director of Shared Services at CAOA Group.

CAOA is a manufacturer with the license to produce car and SUV models for Hyundai and Chery in the Brazilian market.

To learn more about Axalta, visit www.axalta.com.

About CAOA
Founded in 1979, CAOA is a reference in the Brazilian automotive sector. It currently employs over 6,000 people and has dealerships of the Ford, Hyundai, and Subaru brands, besides being the exclusive importer of the Hyundai and Subaru brands in Brazil since the late 1990s. CAOA is also a vehicle manufacturer with a plant in Anápolis, GO. Currently CAOA has a network of 240 Concessionaries and also operates with CAOA CHERY, at the Jacareí (SP) plant, where the Tiggo 2, Tiggo 3x, Arrizo 5 and Arrizo 6 models are produced. Learn more about CAOA and its products at www.caoa.com.br.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Media contact:
Karen Perez
D +55 5068 2894
[email protected]

Axalta_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH74914&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-receives-best-supplier-award-caoa-chery-in-brazil-301357969.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH74914&Transmission_Id=202108230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH74914&DateId=20210823
