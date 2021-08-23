Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Preclinical Results Using JadiCells™ in Animal Model of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Failure (COPD)

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced new data and a patent filing covering the use of JadiCells™ and various therapeutic combinations for the treatment of COPD. The experiments involved administration of JadiCells™ intravenously in animals treated with elastase, a protein that elicits deterioration of the lungs in a manner similar to what occurs in COPD.

Superior reduction in lung damage was observed in animals receiving JadiCells™ as compared to other clinically used stem cells such as adipose and bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells. In addition, JadiCell™ treated animals possessed significantly decreased expression of the inflammatory proteins toll like receptor 4 and increased expression of the anti-inflammatory protein MerTK.

"The potent anti-inflammatory and regenerative effects of the JadiCells™ have been demonstrated in a variety of in vitro and in vivo settings. Given the inflammatory nature of COPD, as well as previous studies showing potential of regenerative approaches in this condition1,2, we examined the potential of these cells to treat an established animal model of COPD," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "Based on the preliminary positive results, as well as what appears to be a unique mechanism of action, we are in the process of continuing our exploration of JadiCells in COPD, which we believe will be the basis for another IND application."

In a double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial, the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over the age of 85 the survival rate was 91%3.

"From a corporate positioning perspective, we are aiming to concurrently capture as much intellectual property as we can while elucidating in as rapid a manner as possible what indications our JadiCells have the best potential for accelerated development," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development.

"COPD causes tremendous suffering in patients for which currently there are no curative solutions," stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We at Therapeutic Solutions International are committed to cautiously exploring this new potential avenue of research in order to advance science for patients and our shareholders."

