Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Preclinical Results Using JadiCells™ in Animal Model of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Failure (COPD)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Positive Preclinical Results Using JadiCells™ in Animal Model of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Failure (COPD)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Adult Stem Cell FDA Cleared for COVID-19 Phase III Clinical Trial to be Assessed for Treating Multi-Billion Dollar COPD Market

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 23, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced new data and a patent filing covering the use of JadiCells™ and various therapeutic combinations for the treatment of COPD. The experiments involved administration of JadiCells™ intravenously in animals treated with elastase, a protein that elicits deterioration of the lungs in a manner similar to what occurs in COPD.

Superior reduction in lung damage was observed in animals receiving JadiCells™ as compared to other clinically used stem cells such as adipose and bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells. In addition, JadiCell™ treated animals possessed significantly decreased expression of the inflammatory proteins toll like receptor 4 and increased expression of the anti-inflammatory protein MerTK.

"The potent anti-inflammatory and regenerative effects of the JadiCells™ have been demonstrated in a variety of in vitro and in vivo settings. Given the inflammatory nature of COPD, as well as previous studies showing potential of regenerative approaches in this condition1,2, we examined the potential of these cells to treat an established animal model of COPD," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "Based on the preliminary positive results, as well as what appears to be a unique mechanism of action, we are in the process of continuing our exploration of JadiCells in COPD, which we believe will be the basis for another IND application."

In a double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial, the JadiCell™ was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients under the age of 85 in a double-blind placebo controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over the age of 85 the survival rate was 91%3.

"From a corporate positioning perspective, we are aiming to concurrently capture as much intellectual property as we can while elucidating in as rapid a manner as possible what indications our JadiCells have the best potential for accelerated development," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development.

"COPD causes tremendous suffering in patients for which currently there are no curative solutions," stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "We at Therapeutic Solutions International are committed to cautiously exploring this new potential avenue of research in order to advance science for patients and our shareholders."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Therapeutic Solutions International A placebo-controlled, randomized trial of mesenchymal stem cells in COPD - PubMed (nih.gov)
2 Adipose stem cell treatment in mice attenuates lung and systemic injury induced by cigarette smoking - PubMed (nih.gov)
3 Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID–19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A double–blind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA83059&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-announces-positive-preclinical-results-using-jadicells-in-animal-model-of-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-failure-copd-301360477.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA83059&Transmission_Id=202108230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA83059&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment