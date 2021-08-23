Enteris BioPharma Receives 2021 Best of Boonton Award

PR Newswire

BOONTON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that it has received the 2021 Best of Boonton Award in the Pharmaceutical Company category from the Boonton Award Program. This is Enteris' third consecutive Best of Boonton Award, given this year in recognition of the company's continued growth since 2013 from pharmaceutical industry start-up to the industry leader in enabling the oral delivery of peptide and small molecule therapeutics.

As a three-time Best of Boonton Award recipient, Enteris has qualified for inclusion in the 2021 Boonton Business Hall of Fame.

The annual "Best of Boonton" award program recognizes the achievements of companies located in and around Boonton, NJ, that exemplify the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and the broader community and their ability to grow their operations in spite of difficult economic times. The Boonton Award Program works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

"To receive the Best in Boonton Award for a third consecutive year is an honor that reflects our belief that the cornerstone to any successful enterprise rests with the talent of dedicated employees and a commitment to excellence," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "Since our founding in 2013, Enteris has established itself as the industry leader in enabling the safe and efficacious oral delivery of peptides and other molecules with low oral bioavailability via our proprietary Peptelligence® and ProPerma™ platforms. Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Enteris has completed a major expansion of its manufacturing facility, achieved several milestones in its licensing partnership with Cara Therapeutics and remains positioned for a variety of growth opportunities. Key to our ongoing optimism, is the strong, collaborative relationship between Enteris and our parent, SWK Holdings. Boonton has been our home for the entire life of the company, and we look forward to being a pillar of the local business community for many years to come."

About Boonton Award Program

The Boonton Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Boonton, NJ area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma™. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

