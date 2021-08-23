Hemato-Oncology Expert, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD) Joins Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hemato-Oncology Expert, Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD) Joins Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' Board of Advisors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that Dr. Sigal Tavor (MD), a renowned Hemato-Oncology expert, has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

The announcement follows the company's recent expansion of its Board of Advisors to include Prof. Caroline Robert (MD, Ph.D.), a Melanoma expert along with Prof. Amos Toren (MD), Prof. Zamir Halpern (MD), Dr. Erez Scapa (MD), Dr. Dana Ben-Ami Shor (MD), Dr. Sigalit Arieli-Portnoy (Ph.D.) and Dr. Tal Mofkadi (Ph.D.). The announcement is made also as the company expands its Board of Directors, having been joined by Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik (Ph.D.), and Dr. Gil Feiler (Ph.D.) as Independent Directors.

The nomination of Dr. Tavor is part of the company's strategy to include specialists in a variety of specific cancers and enhance the company's Drug Discovery Platform and other research capabilities to focus on Hematology in addition to the other cancer programs currently already under way. Accordingly, the company plans to continue down the clinical path for the existing drug candidate projects and continue producing new drug candidates for additional indications.

Dr. Gil Feiler, Director and Advisory Board Chair commented: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Dr. Tavor onto our Board of Advisors. Dr. Tavor is an exceptional clinician and researcher that has dedicated her professional life to improve patient care. Dr. Tavor brings a wealth of experience in Hematology which will surely translate into invaluable input for the company."

About Dr. Sigal Tavor:

Dr. Tavor currently serves as a Senior Physician at the Hemato Oncology Institute, Assuta Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel, and conducting Gene Therapy research at the Weizmann Institute, Israel. Dr. Tavor is the former Acting Head of the Leukemia Unit, Department of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel, where she worked for 20 years.

Dr. Tavor has completed two postdoctoral fellowships: at the Department of Hematology and Oncology, University of California Los Angeles, CA, and at the Department of Immunology, Weizmann Institute, Israel.

Dr. Tavor has published extensively on Leukemia in peer reviewed journals and is a member of the Israel Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the European Hematology Association (EHA), the American Society of Hematology (ASH), and the European Leukemia Network (ELN).

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: +1-(877)-424-2429
[email protected]
http://www.Cannabics.com

Related Links
https://www.cannabics.com

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LN83137&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemato-oncology-expert-dr-sigal-tavor-md-joins-cannabics-pharmaceuticals-board-of-advisors-301360533.html

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN83137&Transmission_Id=202108230859PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN83137&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment