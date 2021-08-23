Logo
Aviat Networks to Participate in the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Pete Smith, President and CEO, Eric Chang, CFO, and Keith Fanneron VP Global Finance and Investor Relations will host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Aviat_Networks_Logo.jpg

For more information about the event or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies' representative.

About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Keith Fanneron
Vice President Global Finance & Investor Relations
Phone: (408) 941-7128
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL82368&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-2021-virtual-semiconductor-it-hardware--communications-infrastructure-summit-301360034.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL82368&Transmission_Id=202108230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL82368&DateId=20210823
