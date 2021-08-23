Red Table Talk Expands, Signs Overall Deal With iHeartMedia to Launch The Red Table Talk Audio Network

EMMY Award-winning talk show Red Table Talk (RTT) continues to expand its reach, signing an overall deal with iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network. The venture will include a slate of co-produced podcasts, including its two current audio series: “Red+Table+Talk,” hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris; and “Positively+Gam,” a podcast hosted by Banfield-Norris. The Red Table Talk Audio Network slate will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

The newly formed network will launch five new series over the next two years with iHeartMedia that will allow listeners to go deeper into topics covered at the table, with all-new original podcasts from Red Table Talk hosts and regular show contributors. The first show to launch on the slate will be the podcast version of the EMMY and GLAAD Media Awards-nominated RTT spinoff, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” hosted by Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan. The podcast series will launch this Wednesday, August 25 as part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura, a dedicated podcast platform created to elevate Latinx voices and creators, while sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners everywhere. Fans can hear the official audio trailer now HERE.

Red Table Talk streams on Facebook Watch, boasting over 13 Million followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, is produced by Westbrook Studios, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, and Miguel Melendez, serving as executive producers. Red Table Talk: The Estefans airs on Facebook Watch, is produced by Westbrook Studios, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan, Ellen Rakieten, and Miguel Melendez serving as executive producers.

Additional podcasts and creators set to join the Red Table Talk Audio Network will be announced in the coming months.

About Westbrook Inc.

Launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada, Westbrook is a media company that empowers artists to tell stories that connect the world. Westbrook houses Westbrook Studios, the premium film and television studio; Westbrook Media, a vertically-integrated IP incubator, brand content studio, and production company; Red Table Talk Productions, maker of the hit Facebook Watch shows Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans; and Good Goods, which creates unique consumer products around the company’s IP and talent partners. By leveraging the Smith Family’s deep experience in entertainment and media, Westbrook curates and produces content – from short and mid-form digital to traditional television and motion pictures – for all major platforms.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

