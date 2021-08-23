Logo
SpartanNash Promotes Tyler King to VP, Finance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Tyler King has been promoted from Senior Director to Vice President, Finance and Finance Business Partner for the Company’s retail business segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005376/en/

Tyler_Photo2.jpg

SpartanNash Promotes Tyler King to VP, Finance (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, King will serve as an advisor for the retail business segment, led by Executive Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom+Swanson. King will provide strategic insights to support SpartanNash’s 148 retail stores in attaining financial goals and company objectives. King will report to EVP and Chief Financial Officer Jason+Monaco.

“Tyler’s experience in delivering strong company financials has helped SpartanNash’s retail business segment establish a go-forward strategy that is grounded in sound financial decisions,” Monaco said. “As a part of our People First culture, we recognize potential and are committed to growing top talent. We are excited for this next step in Tyler’s career with SpartanNash as we continue to drive the customer growth strategy and operational excellence.”

King joined SpartanNash in 2007 as Manager, Retail Inventory. Since then, he has served as Director, Retail Inventory (2015-2018), Director, Retail Accounting (2018-2020) and most recently, Senior Director, Finance (2020-2021). He began his career at Borders Group, Inc. as Associate Director, Finance. King earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saginaw Valley State University.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 148 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005376r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005376/en/

