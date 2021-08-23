Logo
JEGI CLARITY Has Advised The Hill On Their Sale To Nexstar Media

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hill, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Nexstar Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST).

Jegi_Clarity.jpg

Founded in 1994, The Hill is a leading independent, political digital media platform with 48 million average monthly users and 2.2 billion total pageviews in 2020 according to Comscore. The Hill attracts more than 4 million followers, 914 million video views on Twitter and experiences five times more Facebook interactions than other political news websites. With more than 100 journalists who cover political news and events and provide a wide variety of engaging content to its users, The Hill's business model is primarily advertising supported with a blend of direct, programmatic, and licensing revenue.

The acquisition of The Hill complements Nexstar's already leading digital platform, which delivered record growth and audience engagement in 2020, ranking #1 in local news for every month of the year and reaching record key performance indicators, including average monthly users of 91 million and 7.8 billion pageviews according to Comscore. Combined, The Hill and Nexstar are used by a third of all US digital media viewers. Nexstar's omni-channel approach to content distribution will allow it to expand The Hill's reach and revenue channels while creating synergistic opportunities with Nexstar's growing national cable news network, NewsNation, and its leading local news gathering platform, which counts 5,500 journalists producing over 275,000 hours of local and national news annually.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director
+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY83218&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-the-hill-on-their-sale-to-nexstar-media-301360621.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY83218&Transmission_Id=202108230958PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY83218&DateId=20210823
