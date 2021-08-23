Logo
Rritual Superfoods Nominated and Shortlisted for The Global Vegan Awards 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021

The Global Vegan Awards, Hosted by LUXlife, Celebrates Companies Providing the Best Products and Delivering a Positive Impact

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) is thrilled to announce that the Company's product line has been nominated on the shortlist for the Global Vegan Awards 2021, hosted by LUXlife.

Rritual_Superfoods_Inc__Rritual_Superfoods_Nominated_and_Shortli.jpg

The Global Vegan Awards 2021, showcase "truly remarkable global businesses and professionals who have brought about positive change through a plant-based lifestyle." The awards are based on "industry excellence, overall performance, client experience/feedback and incredible innovation."

"At this early stage of our development, Rritual Superfoods is really excited to be recognized by LUXlife and shortlisted for the Global Vegan Awards 2021," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO and Director. "With a strong reputation and significant platform, this is an opportunity to increase awareness and instill confidence in new and existing markets for the Rritual Superfoods product line."

LUXlife has a circulation of 238,000 professionals globally, spanning over 170 countries, delivering significant reach through its platform for brands to gain awareness amongst its global readership.

About LUX Lifestyle

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more. Within our pages you'll find everything from product news and reviews, to in-depth pieces on trends, features and comment; all designed to inform, entertain and inspire.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Follow Rritual on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

favicon.png?sn=VA82591&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rritual-superfoods-nominated-and-shortlisted-for-the-global-vegan-awards-2021-301360202.html

SOURCE Rritual Superfoods Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA82591&Transmission_Id=202108230905PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA82591&DateId=20210823
