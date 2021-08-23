Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys Sea, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells , Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings

- New Purchases: HWM, PYPL,
- Added Positions: SE, TSM, AZN, GMAB, TEAM, APTV, ADBE, IBN, VRT, MLCO, RCL, EW, UNH, PINS, GOOG, TMUS, TJX, BSX, AMZN, LDOS, KTOS, HIW, BIDU, ATVI, JD, PAGS,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, MU, AEIS, IQV, NVDA, AAPL, CMCSA, MMC, GOOGL, ALB, MA, SWK, MSFT, BDX, ADP, FMC, MDT, ALKS, XRAY, CREE, CERN, VRTX, PHG,
- Sold Out: VAR, VIPS,
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,724,811 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 2,801,543 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 23,050,525 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,186,285 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.37%
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 21,274,824 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 789,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.037000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 81,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 1443.46%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $307.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 557,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 3,186,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.015500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,117,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,069,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 59.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 163,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.91%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC still held 321,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. Also check out:
