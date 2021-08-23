Logo
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys Sea, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells , Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Howmet Aerospace Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells , Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hardman+johnston+global+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC
  1. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,724,811 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  2. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 2,801,543 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  3. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 23,050,525 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,186,285 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.37%
  5. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 21,274,824 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 789,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.037000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 81,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 1443.46%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $307.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 557,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $109.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 3,186,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.015500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,117,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,069,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 59.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 163,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.91%. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC still held 321,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC keeps buying
