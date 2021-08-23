Fishman Jay A Ltd Buys Paysafe, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: PSFE, INTU,

Investment company Fishman Jay A Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Paysafe, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DocuSign Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Viatris Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fishman Jay A Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Fishman Jay A Ltd owns 93 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,259,155 shares, 21.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,919 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,185 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 506,454 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Facebook Inc (FB) - 114,513 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 377,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $550.365300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 102,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 87.48%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $291.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39.

Fishman Jay A Ltd reduced to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 94.08%. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Fishman Jay A Ltd still held 5,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd reduced to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 38.4%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fishman Jay A Ltd still held 19,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fishman Jay A Ltd still held 19,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 54.19%. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fishman Jay A Ltd still held 20,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fishman Jay A Ltd reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 47.24%. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.167500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Fishman Jay A Ltd still held 4,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.