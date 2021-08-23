Logo
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Organon, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Flex, Sells , Bunge,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Flex, Old Republic International Corp, NVR Inc, sells , Bunge, , Leidos Holdings Inc, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2021Q2, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 743 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+siegel+%26+walmsley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC
  1. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,443,001 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  2. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,427,500 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  3. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 628,054 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
  4. NiSource Inc (NI) - 5,193,184 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
  5. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,070,897 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,634,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,602,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,830,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,010,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 675,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 320,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 222.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,946,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 15503.70%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5080.517500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $129.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 240,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,405,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 960,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,189,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (FPR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Sold Out: Angi Inc (ANGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC. Also check out:

1. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC keeps buying
