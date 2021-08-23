Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Organon, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Flex, Sells , Bunge,

New Purchases: OGN, FLEX, ORI, KGC, PRGO, SJNK, HAE, VTIP, AEL, BKLN, TTMI, DIS, TOL, GPI, BUD, REGN, GTX, ESGC, LORL, MLPA, BHP, EMHY, DIV, RWX, FWAA, ERESU, EGLX, ALTU, CONX, PIPP, GRBK, LTCH, VMEO, EXR, SKIN, BAMR, BFLY, DTE, IJJ, IYW, VOE, HBAN, AGCO, WST, NWL, OSTK, ALTO, PKI, GT, NLOK, FCX, TDY, TEF, BMTX, WSM, GLDD, SUN, CNHI, BLBD, RDVT, LTHM, TME, QELL,

GPK, NVR, VST, LBRDK, IAC, VTRS, EQH, RDN, FOXA, HFC, LSXMK, ATSG, EXTR, CNNE, HOG, NI, VRTX, ORLY, NYCB, CDK, MSGE, BHC, CMP, EQC, GDOT, BP, KO, GSK, PFE, EVRG, WTRH, ABC, CVX, CSCO, DLTR, XPER, WHR, NRZ, AAPL, D, HMC, INTC, MS, VZ, AER, BX, PM, REGI, TWTR, CHRS, NLY, ANIP, DUK, HD, MRK, WMT, WEX, SATS, AGNC, LYB, FTDR, AIG, BTI, BXMT, EEFT, JNJ, KIRK, LMT, LOW, MKL, MET, ORCL, PPL, ROST, SNPS, POR, SAVE, FB, VEEV, STOR, ASIX, EAF, OTIS, SNOW, VNT, IWN, VOO, VTI, MMM, ADM, CMA, CPSI, STZ, DVN, FE, GOOGL, HIG, INCY, TT, LRCX, MSTR, RHI, RDS.A, SCI, SO, SHOO, TJX, TXT, TBBK, UPS, ZIXI, JAZZ, LULU, AUPH, V, HCA, MPC, QUOT, BABA, FWONK, CFG, ETSY, HPE, XERS, DOW, TLS, BND, GLD, IWD, VNQ, VONG, VWO, XBI, Reduced Positions: ALXN, BG, LDOS, BWA, INGR, NCR, MOS, ALLY, SEE, GRA, NXPI, CHKP, RYAAY, AXS, CNC, UTHR, LBTYK, LIN, BBL, ACM, TAP, CIT, KHC, DISH, KBR, FNF, PSN, HRB, LKQ, SCHL, USFD, CTVA, L, BERY, UGI, ALL, CBOE, POST, JBGS, KW, BKR, ACGL, CMCSA, EQT, LH, WMB, ICFI, FLT, HYG, BRK.B, PRMW, ESGR, JLL, SPB, GPRE, DBRG, NWSA, RMR, MGY, IWS, VIAC, CVS, SLM, SP, SSNC, NOMD, WHD, DELL, IAU, ALGN, AMZN, BAC, BDX, SCHW, FDX, BPOP, BKNG, PGR, RTX, GHC, WW, WFC, WCC, QRTEA, VG, CUBI, ATEX, UNVR, TWLO, INSW, ETRN, PINS, T, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AKAM, ALB, MO, AXP, AMAT, TFC, BAX, BIIB, CCL, CHD, GLW, COST, CMI, DE, EOG, ECL, EMR, EQIX, XOM, GS, LHX, HPQ, IBM, ITW, INTU, SR, MKC, MCD, MDT, MU, NVDA, NOV, NFLX, NSC, NOC, NVS, NUE, PPG, PG, PRU, SIVB, CRM, LUV, STT, STC, SYY, TGT, ACIW, UL, UNP, WBA, ANTM, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, RDS.B, DFS, DISCK, CHTR, STKS, PSX, ABBV, NCLH, MUSA, ARMK, VRNS, QRVO, YUMC, HWM, ZS, WH, ALC, ACWV, BSV, IEFA, IJH, IJR, IWM, VEU,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Flex, Old Republic International Corp, NVR Inc, sells , Bunge, , Leidos Holdings Inc, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2021Q2, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 743 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,443,001 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,427,500 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 628,054 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% NiSource Inc (NI) - 5,193,184 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,070,897 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,634,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,602,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,830,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,010,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 675,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 320,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 222.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,946,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 15503.70%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5080.517500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $129.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 240,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,405,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 960,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,189,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.