Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Smartsheet Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Avnet Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Smartsheet Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Avnet Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Smartsheet Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Allegiant Travel Co, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, sells Starbucks Corp, Avnet Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc, Herman Miller Inc, Arcosa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q2, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc owns 502 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+washington+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,959,718 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 174,171 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,057,447 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  4. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,136,269 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 474,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,141,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 319,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 298,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 263,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 442,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,367,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $183.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 267,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 134.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.425500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 451,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,771,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 158,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98.

Sold Out: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC . Also check out:

1. FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider