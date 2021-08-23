Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Smartsheet Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Avnet Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc

New Purchases: SMAR, FFBC, KOF, GOOS, MEI, VIVO, PJT, MNTK, SFIX, TELL, LNG, VLUE, SNOW, CABO, TER, NTAP, KIM, ALXN, SPXE, PSEP, PAPR, IYE, OGN, VALE, HMC, CARR, HUM, SHO, OTEX, PCH, SBRA, PEB, STWD, JAZZ, EBAY, VTR,

Investment company Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Smartsheet Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Allegiant Travel Co, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, sells Starbucks Corp, Avnet Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc, Herman Miller Inc, Arcosa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q2, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc owns 502 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,959,718 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 174,171 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,057,447 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,136,269 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 474,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,141,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 319,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 298,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 263,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 442,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,367,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $183.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 267,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 134.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.425500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 451,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,771,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 158,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.