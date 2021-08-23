Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Smartsheet Inc, First Financial Bancorp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Avnet Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc

- New Purchases: SMAR, FFBC, KOF, GOOS, MEI, VIVO, PJT, MNTK, SFIX, TELL, LNG, VLUE, SNOW, CABO, TER, NTAP, KIM, ALXN, SPXE, PSEP, PAPR, IYE, OGN, VALE, HMC, CARR, HUM, SHO, OTEX, PCH, SBRA, PEB, STWD, JAZZ, EBAY, VTR,
- Added Positions: FITB, SPY, ALGT, BABA, WBS, HBAN, CRM, HCA, WDAY, HLT, AMZN, JCOM, FL, PAYX, SLB, VFC, ZUMZ, FB, MNST, UMPQ, RTX, PINC, EGHT, ABC, TCOM, GS, LMT, NFLX, TGT, TSEM, PM, BOX, FOXA, EMB, MMM, ANIK, AZPN, ADP, BMY, CHH, OFC, XOM, JLL, SKYW, WHR, ENSG, LOPE, QNST, VCRA, MBUU, CARG, FTDR, ADC, CLH, DD, EHC, IART, MMP, MKL, MDT, OMCL, PPBI, QCOM, VRNT, WNS, V, SPSC, LPLA, JD, BLD, PYPL, AVO, IWB, QUAL, AES, ACC, AEP, CMS, BXMT, COP, CR, CW, DVA, DEO, DRH, D, EPD, ESS, NEE, GEL, GTY, ITT, KRC, MMS, MRCY, NRG, ONB, RDS.A, SHOO, TTE, NS, GLDD, ROIC, HPP, INN, RLJ, PVG, QLYS, MPLX, WES, CWEN.A, DOC, IRT, VNOM, NEP, DEA, CHCT, MGP, BKR, EPRT, RTLR, BEPC, IEFA, IWR, PFF, SLQD, VIG, VTV, VTWO, VUG, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, AVT, AAPL, NUVA, AEO, MCD, STAG, JELD, IGSB, CBRL, HR, TXN, UPS, KBR, FND, PGNY, BLK, CCOI, EXP, HD, MIC, OKE, ORCL, SBNY, TRGP, VOO, MDRX, BIIB, CVS, FWRD, HXL, ASGN, PEP, BKNG, PG, MODV, PWR, SKY, TROW, TECH, PRG, EVR, CVLT, EXLS, JBT, FCRD, KMI, CDW, PSXP, FOXF, PAGP, TCMD, OAS, CB, PLD, ACN, LNT, ALL, AMT, ARCC, AZO, AVB, BK, BXP, CPT, CAH, CNP, CERN, SCHW, NNN, COST, CCI, DCP, DTE, DHR, DLR, ECL, EMR, ENB, EQIX, ELS, EXR, PEAK, WELL, HST, ITW, LOW, MAA, MS, NKE, NSC, NVS, OHI, OSK, OXM, PRK, PSA, DGX, ROLL, REG, SRE, LSI, SUI, TJX, TXRH, UNP, URI, WRI, ANTM, EVRG, WAL, WY, WMB, WWD, WU, AWK, BIP, CHTR, AMRC, TCPC, GMED, CONE, IQV, QTS, STOR, INVH, ETRN, BNL, AGG, BND, DVY, HYD, ICF, IVV, IWF, IWV, MTUM, MUB, SHY, TIP, VB, VBK, VCSH, VYM,
- Sold Out: TPH, MLHR, ACA, HAE, GBCI, ABEV, GD, PBA, VCEL, NOW, FFIV, FR, GE, CNI, NHI, UCBI, MPC, APTV, GOLD, CTT,
These are the top 5 holdings of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,959,718 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 174,171 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,057,447 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,136,269 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 474,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,141,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 319,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 298,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 263,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 442,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,367,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61. The stock is now traded at around $183.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 267,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 134.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.425500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 451,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,771,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 158,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85.Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98.Sold Out: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49.Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.
