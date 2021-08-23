Commerce Bank Buys Hanesbrands Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Prologis Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hanesbrands Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Prologis Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, AutoZone Inc, sells Merck Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, AT&T Inc, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerce Bank. As of 2021Q2, Commerce Bank owns 1144 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,428,711 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,068,693 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,633,071 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 111,384 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,335,345 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $98.32 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 681.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,649,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 131.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 352,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 1029.27%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 282,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 87.71%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 606,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 1050.52%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1634.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 235.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.843500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.