Commerce Bank Buys Hanesbrands Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Prologis Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Commerce Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Hanesbrands Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Prologis Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, AutoZone Inc, sells Merck Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, AT&T Inc, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerce Bank. As of 2021Q2, Commerce Bank owns 1144 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMERCE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commerce+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERCE BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,428,711 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,068,693 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  3. Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,633,071 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 111,384 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,335,345 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $98.32 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 681.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,649,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 131.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 352,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 1029.27%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 282,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 87.71%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 606,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 1050.52%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1634.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 235.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.843500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMERCE BANK. Also check out:

1. COMMERCE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMERCE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMERCE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMERCE BANK keeps buying
