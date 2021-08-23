Commerce Bank Buys Hanesbrands Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Prologis Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

- New Purchases: FND, BC, COLM, CATH, ATUS, FIVN, OGN, BSCN, BSCO, DFAC, NUMG, ERTH, ICLN, BBH, CFO, DBEU, ESML, IBMK, RVLV, NUMV, PBD, QQQJ, RFG, RFV, SCHD, SMMV, SPMD, VT, VTWO, NFJ, AVT, BG, CS, UFS, HLF, NOV, PIPR, SLG, TM, TYG, VMEO, TNL, ACM, MTDR, SABR, CCS, SWCH, ZS, STNE, AEO, BSTZ,
- Added Positions: HBI, PXD, PLD, RTX, AZO, CVX, OKE, SWKS, VFC, TFC, GOOGL, TMUS, CHTR, SMG, FLT, WDAY, IWS, JPM, MU, MS, NTAP, PH, PII, QCOM, RJF, TFX, VZ, FIVE, GMED, CDW, ALLY, SITE, IWR, XLB, FIS, HON, LMT, PHM, BRK.A, IEMG, MMM, ABT, AMED, AME, NLY, BRK.B, CAH, CAT, DHR, ETN, EEFT, FCX, IBM, MDLZ, MCD, NFLX, PPG, RBC, SYK, TDY, TXN, USB, WPC, ANTM, FRC, ABBV, PYPL, VVV, UBER, GLD, IBB, IYM, MUB, SLV, VONG, VONV, VOO, VTI, VTV, AES, SRPT, AAP, ADC, APD, ALG, ARE, ALL, ADI, ATR, WTRG, ADM, AVY, BP, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIO, BA, BTI, VIAC, CHRW, COG, KMX, CRL, SCHW, CHE, CHD, CHDN, XEC, CLX, COHR, CMCSA, CAG, COP, CFR, DXCM, D, EOG, EXP, DISH, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, FMC, NEE, FDS, F, IT, RHP, GD, GILD, HRB, HDB, HAL, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HOLX, HST, HUBB, HBAN, MTCH, ICUI, IEX, ITW, INCY, IFF, JBHT, JCI, K, KEY, KR, LKQ, LSTR, LVS, MDU, MGM, MAN, MKL, MRVL, MXIM, MPW, MET, MAA, MUFG, TAP, NCR, ON, OXY, ODFL, OHI, PCG, PNC, PPL, PHG, PNFP, PFG, QGEN, RPM, RF, RGEN, RMD, ROL, ROST, SON, LSI, SHYF, SWK, SBUX, STLD, STE, SYY, TXT, THO, TD, TTE, UAL, UBS, OLED, VLO, VSAT, VMC, WRB, WAB, WAT, WSO, WAL, WDC, WSM, WWW, TDG, FSLR, IPGP, JAZZ, DFS, G, AWK, CYRX, AGNC, BUD, GNRC, ST, NXPI, TRGP, KMI, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, UI, ENPH, SPLK, VOYA, RNG, VEEV, GLPI, PAYC, WMS, SYF, FRPT, STOR, GDDY, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, OLLI, Z, NVCR, TEAM, TWLO, MEDP, TTD, HWM, SNAP, IR, MGY, MDB, SPOT, CDAY, ELAN, GH, LYFT, DOW, TW, PINS, CTVA, CLVT, PHR, TXG, NET, PTON, MSGE, IAC, AMLP, ARKK, BND, IGIB, DBEF, EFV, ESGE, GWX, HYLB, IEFA, IEZ, IXUS, LQD, PBW, PHO, SCHC, SCHX, SCHZ, SHY, SJNK, SPYX, SUSA, TIP, USHY, VBR, VCR, VDC, VGK, VGT, VHT, VNQ, VO, VOE, VONE, VOT, VYM, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, DRI, TT, T, V, CERN, VRSN, WHR, PFPT, IWF, GIS, BIIB, ENTG, ICE, ROP, IWO, AKAM, CTXS, COO, DE, EA, JNJ, MKC, MSI, WM, GOOG, BKI, AGG, VCIT, VUG, ADBE, DLTR, INTC, PFE, IAU, IWP, SPY, AOS, A, AEE, AMGN, ANSS, ADSK, CME, CSCO, KO, CPRT, COST, DUK, IPG, JKHY, KSU, LAMR, MTD, JWN, PSA, ROK, POOL, SHW, TROW, UNP, UPS, UNH, WST, MA, PM, EPAM, NOW, PANW, ZTS, IQV, BKR, EMB, IJH, QQQ, VCSH, CB, ASML, ABMD, AMG, MO, DOX, AEP, AMT, AMP, ABC, APH, IVZ, AON, ARCC, AJG, AZN, ATRC, AXS, BBVA, BOH, BMO, BK, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BMY, BRO, BF.B, CVS, CDNS, CFFN, CNC, CINF, CTAS, C, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, CL, ABEV, ED, STZ, DTE, DVN, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DCI, DRE, EWBC, ECL, EW, LLY, EPC, EPR, EQIX, ERIE, ESS, EL, EXR, FFIV, M, FNF, FLEX, BEN, GRMN, GSK, GS, MNST, HIG, HELE, HSY, HUN, INFO, IDA, IDXX, IP, INTU, ISRG, IONS, J, KLAC, KMB, LH, SR, LAD, LFUS, MTB, MKSI, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MAS, SPGI, MCHP, MHK, MPWR, VTRS, NVDA, NWL, NXST, NVO, NUE, ORLY, OGE, OMC, ORCL, PTC, PTEN, PKI, LIN, BKNG, PGR, STL, PRU, PEG, DGX, RLI, O, REGN, RS, RNR, RIO, RHI, R, SAP, CRM, SLB, SCI, LUV, STT, SF, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SNV, TSM, TTWO, TECH, TER, TXRH, TREX, TYL, UL, URI, UFPI, MTN, VTR, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WFC, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, RDS.B, BXMX, PRIM, SPR, DAL, PODD, BX, LULU, VMW, MELI, ULTA, MSCI, STWD, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, SSNC, COR, GM, BAH, HCA, XYL, APTV, ZNGA, POST, LAND, ICLR, NWSA, BURL, ARMK, OGS, BABA, W, CDK, HUBS, BOOT, CABO, ENR, HPE, SQ, FTV, OKTA, JHG, ROKU, DBX, DOCU, CHX, NIO, CVET, CRWD, WORK, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, VNT, ACWI, BNDX, DGRO, DIA, EFA, EFG, EWC, EWJ, FVD, GMF, HYG, ICF, IDV, IEF, IEI, IHI, IJK, IJR, IUSG, IUSV, IYH, JPST, MBB, QTEC, SCHV, SHM, USMV, VB, VBK, VEU, VNQI, VOX, VTEB, VV, VXUS, XBI, XLF, XLP, XLY,
- Sold Out: LITE, GE, REYN, FLIR, VAR, PNW, STPK, DCT, SHAK, JD, APO, WD5A, IRR, NRO, KMPR, AGCO, SEEL, NFG, TGTX, ESLT, ESE, DISCA, CACI, ITUB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,428,711 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,068,693 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,633,071 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 111,384 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,335,345 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $98.32 and $113.49, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 137,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $100.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 681.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,649,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 131.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 352,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 1029.27%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 282,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 87.71%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 606,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 1050.52%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1634.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 235.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.843500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.Sold Out: (VAR)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.
