Edgar Lomax Co Buys Organon, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Markel Corp

Investment company Edgar Lomax Co (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Markel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgar Lomax Co. As of 2021Q2, Edgar Lomax Co owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of EDGAR LOMAX CO. Also check out:
1. EDGAR LOMAX CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. EDGAR LOMAX CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EDGAR LOMAX CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EDGAR LOMAX CO keeps buying
- New Purchases: OGN,
- Reduced Positions: MET, CVS, VZ, WBA, CSCO, ALL, CVX, XOM, T, AMGN, UNP, KO, EXC, WMT, PG, MMM, IBM, MRK, DUK, GS, SO, ORCL, JNJ, SPY, HD, GD, COF, ABBV, CMCSA, EMR, INTC, LOW, UNH, NEE, TXN, AIG, BLK, USB, TGT, GILD, SPG, C, PFE, CL, MS, DOW, IVE, KHC, KMI, MDLZ, BK, BMY, TRV, COP, LMT, MO,
- Sold Out: MKL,
These are the top 5 holdings of EDGAR LOMAX CO
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 1,434,851 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 941,339 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 546,583 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,089,792 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 1,296,355 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
Edgar Lomax Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 56,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)
Edgar Lomax Co sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.
