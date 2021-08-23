Swarthmore Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: JPM, NEE, GLW, CVX, EXR, NTAP, PXD, TSN, GM, TFC,
- Added Positions: FB, QCOM, AAPL, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, RSG, MS, CRM, LRCX, IVV, TMO, GOOGL, MSFT, V, ANTM, LOW, BLK, ALL, UNP, SSNC, SYK, ORLY, CAT, SHW, TJX, UPS, DHI, VZ, RF, PG, MLM, SCHX,
- Sold Out: XLP, XLK, XLC, XLE, XLU, XEL,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 188,296 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,447 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,404 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 24,300 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 13,036 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 39,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 70,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 104,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.
