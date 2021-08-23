Swarthmore Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: JPM, NEE, GLW, CVX, EXR, NTAP, PXD, TSN, GM, TFC,

JPM, NEE, GLW, CVX, EXR, NTAP, PXD, TSN, GM, TFC, Added Positions: FB, QCOM, AAPL, WFC,

FB, QCOM, AAPL, WFC, Reduced Positions: ABT, RSG, MS, CRM, LRCX, IVV, TMO, GOOGL, MSFT, V, ANTM, LOW, BLK, ALL, UNP, SSNC, SYK, ORLY, CAT, SHW, TJX, UPS, DHI, VZ, RF, PG, MLM, SCHX,

ABT, RSG, MS, CRM, LRCX, IVV, TMO, GOOGL, MSFT, V, ANTM, LOW, BLK, ALL, UNP, SSNC, SYK, ORLY, CAT, SHW, TJX, UPS, DHI, VZ, RF, PG, MLM, SCHX, Sold Out: XLP, XLK, XLC, XLE, XLU, XEL,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Chevron Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 188,296 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,447 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,404 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 24,300 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 13,036 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 39,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 70,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 104,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.