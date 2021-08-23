Logo
Swarthmore Group Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Chevron Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swarthmore+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 188,296 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,447 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,404 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 24,300 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 13,036 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 39,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 70,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 104,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $362.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.



