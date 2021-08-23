Brooktree Capital Management Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Fifth Third Bancorp

- New Purchases: SYK,
- Added Positions: THRY, RMNI, PFE, MSFT, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: CMPR, AAPL, FITB, RKT, PEP, HON, PG, SHSP, BLK, JEF, JPM, MMM, LMT,
- Sold Out: IAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 387,155 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,541 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 136,800 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 246,699 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01%
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 201,227 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)
Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 246,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 659,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.
