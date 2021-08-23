Brooktree Capital Management Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Fifth Third Bancorp

New Purchases: SYK,

SYK, Added Positions: THRY, RMNI, PFE, MSFT, JNJ,

THRY, RMNI, PFE, MSFT, JNJ, Reduced Positions: CMPR, AAPL, FITB, RKT, PEP, HON, PG, SHSP, BLK, JEF, JPM, MMM, LMT,

CMPR, AAPL, FITB, RKT, PEP, HON, PG, SHSP, BLK, JEF, JPM, MMM, LMT, Sold Out: IAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Stryker Corp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Brooktree Capital Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooktree+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 387,155 shares, 17.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,541 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 136,800 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 246,699 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01% DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 201,227 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 246,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 659,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.