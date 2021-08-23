Check Capital Management Inc Buys Wayfair Inc, CarMax Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Hanesbrands Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc

- New Purchases: COF, COP, BABA, MNFSF,
- Added Positions: W, KMX, AER, DGX, MKL, VZ, ADS, TRUP, BH.A, C, MSFT, USB, MBNKF,
- Reduced Positions: HBI, BRK.B, AAP, INGR, LKQ, AMZN, CVX,
- Sold Out: OSK, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,638,900 shares, 48.60% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,249,775 shares, 16.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,374,399 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,384,805 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 523,801 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.95%
Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $171.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ManifestSeven Holdings Corp (MNFSF)
Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ManifestSeven Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.11 and $0.32, with an estimated average price of $0.24. The stock is now traded at around $0.043500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 59,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 6155.17%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $288.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 98,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 523,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 71.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 864,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF)
Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Metro Bank PLC by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.39 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.57. The stock is now traded at around $1.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
1. CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHECK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
