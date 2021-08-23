Check Capital Management Inc Buys Wayfair Inc, CarMax Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Hanesbrands Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc

New Purchases: COF, COP, BABA, MNFSF,

Investment company Check Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, CarMax Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Capital One Financial Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells Hanesbrands Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Check Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Check Capital Management Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,638,900 shares, 48.60% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,249,775 shares, 16.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,374,399 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,384,805 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 523,801 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.95%

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $153.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $171.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ManifestSeven Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.11 and $0.32, with an estimated average price of $0.24. The stock is now traded at around $0.043500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 59,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 6155.17%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $288.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 98,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 523,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 71.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 864,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Metro Bank PLC by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.39 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.57. The stock is now traded at around $1.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28.

Check Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.