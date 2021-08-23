Logo
Gries Financial Llc Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cigna Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, TCG BDC Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gries Financial Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cigna Corp, iShares Global Financials ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, TCG BDC Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Ingredion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gries Financial Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gries Financial Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRIES FINANCIAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gries+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRIES FINANCIAL LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,856 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  2. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 180,210 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 155,941 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,883 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 22,444 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 69,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 62,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 73.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 86,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 260.20%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $214.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $198.68 and $224.16, with an estimated average price of $211.8. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Sold Out: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.75.

Sold Out: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in TCG BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRIES FINANCIAL LLC. Also check out:

1. GRIES FINANCIAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRIES FINANCIAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRIES FINANCIAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRIES FINANCIAL LLC keeps buying
