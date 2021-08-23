Gries Financial Llc Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cigna Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, TCG BDC Inc

- New Purchases: GSSC, CTSH, CI, IXG, CAG, WERN, IYE, BF.B, BRK.A, NVO, GPOR, TEL, AVGO, FWONK,
- Added Positions: LSTR, GILD, OGE, NVDA, NDSN, AMZN, NFLX, DIS, FB, VTV, BRK.B, CVX, ANTM, PSX, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: MCK, ABC, ABBV, GS, MS, ORCL, IVV, IEMG, SPY, SQ, IEFA, VZ, VONV, PFE, IWB, TROW, TRV, NTRS, AFL, NFG, MET, GD, CCI, BBY, BDX, BK, BAC, AMGN, SBUX, HON, MA, AMT,
- Sold Out: MINT, BCSF, CGBD, JPST, INGR, SJM, JNPR, GSBD, FLOT, USB, BKU, SCHO,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,856 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 180,210 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 155,941 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,883 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 22,444 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 69,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 62,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Gries Financial Llc initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $159.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 73.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 86,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 260.20%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $214.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Gries Financial Llc added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $198.68 and $224.16, with an estimated average price of $211.8. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.Sold Out: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF)
Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $14.78 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.75.Sold Out: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)
Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in TCG BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Gries Financial Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.
