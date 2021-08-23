Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys Walker & Dunlop Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: WD, UPS,
- Added Positions: MSFT, DFE, XBI, UBER, CDXS,
- Reduced Positions: WWD, UNH, EPD, ODFL, BXMT, BX, AMZN, ANTM, TJX, LOW, ESNT, VTIP, TSLA, WELL,
- Sold Out: ACAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 56,259 shares, 24.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 78,700 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,772 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 23,751 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,418 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC.
1. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARRISON BRADFORD & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
