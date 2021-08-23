Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys Walker & Dunlop Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: WD, UPS,

WD, UPS, Added Positions: MSFT, DFE, XBI, UBER, CDXS,

MSFT, DFE, XBI, UBER, CDXS, Reduced Positions: WWD, UNH, EPD, ODFL, BXMT, BX, AMZN, ANTM, TJX, LOW, ESNT, VTIP, TSLA, WELL,

WWD, UNH, EPD, ODFL, BXMT, BX, AMZN, ANTM, TJX, LOW, ESNT, VTIP, TSLA, WELL, Sold Out: ACAD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walker & Dunlop Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 56,259 shares, 24.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 78,700 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,772 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 23,751 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,418 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.