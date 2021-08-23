Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, International Paper Co, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

- New Purchases: TYL, TDY, DRE, EIX, DLB, WLK, TJX, UHS, KEY, IBM, ADI, DCI, SCCO, ULTA, ACI, IPG, LOW, BEN, UDR, VTR, HSIC, ALGN, EXPE, ED,
- Added Positions: DLR, IP, WST, ADM, CRM, TSCO, UNH, A, TSN, JNJ, ACN, AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMAT, DHR, EL, DIS, EOG, LUV, TXN, GWRE, SCHW, IDXX, MAR, TMUS, TFC, PEG, FB, DOW, AOS, EA, PFE, CMG, BBY, EWBC, GOOGL, HPQ, SJM, JKHY, KR, MS, RHI, SYF, BAC, EW, EXC, HD, MDLZ, ORI, PG, CB, T, ARW, BMY, BG, CNC, CIEN, CI, COST, DE, EMN, RE, PACW, GGG, HON, HST, MDT, MU, VTRS, OGE, DGX, REGN, SNA, TMO, RTX, VLO, WSM, FSLR, AWK, KDP, FAF, ABBV, VEEV, ALLY, LBRDK, QRVO, ATH, INVH, OKTA, DOCU, ESTC, DELL, UBER, PTON, BILL, CNXC, CNP, CTSH, CAG, GLW, GIS, LFUS, PFG, QDEL, WRK, WMB, CONE, PINC, TMX, VIRT, ZM, CTVA, U,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, MAA, MA, NVDA, TAP, DOV, INTC, LLY, CHH, ATVI, WAB, CAH, MRK, CPRT, CTAS, HIG, AMGN, V, NEM, PEP, MRNA, DRI, NFLX, WMT, TDOC, PLD, SPGI, FTNT, CSX, FDX, LRCX, MCHP, UAL, CVX, JPM, KLAC, TGT, VZ, AEP, AMP, ABC, ADP, BLK, CHRW, DXC, CMI, DHI, NEE, FITB, HSY, MET, NOC, NUE, ORCL, PNC, PH, PRU, QCOM, RF, SO, SWK, USB, WHR, WEC, ZION, BDX, COF, CERN, TPR, CL, XRAY, DLTR, DD, ETN, ETR, EXPD, F, GILD, GS, MNST, PEAK, HBAN, JCI, K, LKQ, LEN, MKC, MCK, NTAP, NYT, NWL, PPG, PKG, SRE, STE, SNX, WY, WU, NWSA, PYPL, KHC, HPE, FOX,
- Sold Out: NSC, CLX, DXCM, ZS, CBRE, AMH, MKTX, VST, NKE, ORLY, RNG, CTXS, UNP, TWTR, MCO, ETSY, ABT, SBUX, FLIR, CHTR, WLTW, SHW, HOLX, ENPH, XRX,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,593 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,375 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,508 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,229 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 452,948 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $475.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 946.39%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $162.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 287.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 102,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 338.88%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02.
