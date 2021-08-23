Logo
Twin Capital Management Inc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, International Paper Co, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Linde PLC, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mcmurray, PA, based Investment company Twin Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, International Paper Co, Tyler Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, sells Linde PLC, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Clorox Co, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Twin Capital Management Inc owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,593 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,375 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,508 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,229 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 452,948 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $475.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 946.39%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $162.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Paper Co (IP)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 287.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 102,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 100.27%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $447.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 338.88%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Twin Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TWIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
