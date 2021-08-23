Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys Merck Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: MRK, PAVE, OEG, GD, HAL, NTGR, SCHO, SPXU, SEIC, IBMK, NFBK, PKI, ARW, SPTI, SCI, SWK, SNX, TTWO, TXRH, YUMC, ZUMZ, AMCR, AVT, BCE, HLI, HOLX, BAX, HNI, DBX, BC, DLB, CRUS, AGCO, SPLV, GOLD, SYF, BA, SSB, CMCSA, CW, PHM, DLTR, PAG, NUE, HTLF, NEE, MAS, KL, K, IVOO,

LMBS, VZ, AAPL, ALL, TFC, PFG, GOOG, EEM, ILF, MNR, GOOGL, PSX, RDS.A, NVS, LMT, PM, CAH, AMGN, EWY, INGR, PG, SHY, CVX, UL, PFE, PNW, KR, EZA, LTC, AFL, REGN, HD, GILD, GLD, TRV, WBA, MO, ABBV, RHI, SPY, SNY, AOS, UPS, VIG, DTN, LHX, INTC, CBZ, CERN, CTAS, CMI, AYI, FELE, GPC, THG, IBM, DVY, QUAL, JBT, LSTR, LEN, DGRW, RE, LYB, G, WHR, ICLR, WAFD, BAC, BBY, CHKP, MA, UTHR, CATY, TSN, CORE, SON, SWKS, EME, QQQ, IEF, ABM, NHI, MOH, MAA, Reduced Positions: DLR, T, VIAC, GIS, QCOM, MPC, TSCO, CHD, XLB, UNH, ITW, YUM, XLE, SCHM, RJF, NVO, TEL, GOVT, JNJ, OZK, FBHS, CDW, AXP, ACN, DOX, WM, BDX, VUG, COST, EWBC, EMN, SCHD, SCHG, EFA, IJH, OGE, IJR,

Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Cable One Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 222 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 435,853 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 1,131,619 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 720,541 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,957 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 369,069 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 199,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.849900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 519,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,897,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 38,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.711200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,131,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 470,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 260.62%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2794.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.092500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 181,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $40.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.