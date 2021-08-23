Logo
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys Merck Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Orbital Energy Group Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Cable One Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 222 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gw+henssler+%26+associates+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 435,853 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  2. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 1,131,619 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 720,541 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,957 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
  5. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 369,069 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 199,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.849900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 519,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,897,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 38,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.711200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,131,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 470,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 260.62%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2794.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.092500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 181,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $40.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD. Also check out:

1. GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD keeps buying

