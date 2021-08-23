Cadence Bank Na Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co, Entergy Corp

New Purchases: DFUS, DGRS, AZN, AKAM, EBAY, DFAS, SPGI, AOM, QQQ, XLV,

DFUS, DGRS, AZN, AKAM, EBAY, DFAS, SPGI, AOM, QQQ, XLV, Added Positions: EFA, CVX, KLAC, HST, COP, PWR, UPS, LMT, MCD, AVGO, OHI, IDV, TMO, ROP, DHS, TRV, FB, TXN, HBAN, HPQ, FISV, NEE, EPD, ECL, DTE, CCI, SDY, BA, BRK.B, AMP, MO, VOO, BEP, PFF, PRF, ADBE, VLO, UGI, SBUX, SO, CRM, PAYX, MCK, KMB, STZ, ALK,

EFA, CVX, KLAC, HST, COP, PWR, UPS, LMT, MCD, AVGO, OHI, IDV, TMO, ROP, DHS, TRV, FB, TXN, HBAN, HPQ, FISV, NEE, EPD, ECL, DTE, CCI, SDY, BA, BRK.B, AMP, MO, VOO, BEP, PFF, PRF, ADBE, VLO, UGI, SBUX, SO, CRM, PAYX, MCK, KMB, STZ, ALK, Reduced Positions: CL, SPY, PG, MSFT, JNJ, T, VUG, IWF, XOM, AAPL, MMM, TGT, PM, INTC, DUK, UNH, ABT, NVS, AMGN, MDLZ, IBM, ABBV, IVV, DE, TFC, KO, CNP, IWD, AGG, IJK, UNM, IWO, LYB, GM, APTV, ALXN, IJH, GLD, EES, QCOM, PRU, AEP, ORCL, NSC, AJG, EMR, LLY, ETN, CMI, COST, CAT, CVS, VBR, MGC, SYK, IJJ, WHR, WBA, TSN, BMY, CF,

CL, SPY, PG, MSFT, JNJ, T, VUG, IWF, XOM, AAPL, MMM, TGT, PM, INTC, DUK, UNH, ABT, NVS, AMGN, MDLZ, IBM, ABBV, IVV, DE, TFC, KO, CNP, IWD, AGG, IJK, UNM, IWO, LYB, GM, APTV, ALXN, IJH, GLD, EES, QCOM, PRU, AEP, ORCL, NSC, AJG, EMR, LLY, ETN, CMI, COST, CAT, CVS, VBR, MGC, SYK, IJJ, WHR, WBA, TSN, BMY, CF, Sold Out: GE, ETR, FTSM, DES,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, eBay Inc, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co, Entergy Corp, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank Na. As of 2021Q2, Cadence Bank Na owns 211 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADENCE BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 148,215 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,182 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,273 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 186,341 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,937 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.699000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.015500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13.