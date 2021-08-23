Logo
Cadence Bank Na Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co, Entergy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Cadence Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, eBay Inc, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, General Electric Co, Entergy Corp, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank Na. As of 2021Q2, Cadence Bank Na owns 211 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADENCE BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADENCE BANK NA
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 148,215 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,182 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,273 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 186,341 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,937 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.699000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.015500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.88 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADENCE BANK NA. Also check out:

1. CADENCE BANK NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. CADENCE BANK NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CADENCE BANK NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CADENCE BANK NA keeps buying
