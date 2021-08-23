Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Discovery Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: NULV, BUG, PH, HERO, DFAT, MDYV, ADBE, CL, COP, VYNE, IVV, PFXF, MAKAF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, DISCK, DNB, WMT, VWO, HLXA, VCSH, CVX, GLD, PFE, SPSB, CFG, C, BA, PG, EMCF, SPG, VZ, DOW, EFV, GCP, VO, VTV, SHM, VB, VBR, VIG, VOE, PSX, LCI, IBM, VBK, HD, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: FHI, DIS, IWF, MSFT, FDX, MINT, LQDT, NEAR, GLW, COMM, PM, VEA, BIL, SCHO, GDX, EFG, BSV, DLN, IJR, IAU, ESGU, SHY, VTIP, VUG, VV, BIV, NQP, NUV, SLB, TJX, SCHG, XOM, MDLZ, MRK, PNC, VCIT, SPY, NML, SCHB, MOO, EVV, MA, FB, ABBV,
- Sold Out: TR, GOOGL, STBA, TSC, T, GE, ADP, BP, CCI, STND, DBX, FBHS, CVET,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 531,160 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 500,529 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 754,680 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,600 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 880,387 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $292.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.643100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.364000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 667,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 142,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.29 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $32.67.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.86 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $33.16.Sold Out: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.82.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
