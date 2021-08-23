Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Discovery Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Discovery Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Staley Capital Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Discovery Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Walmart Inc, sells Federated Hermes Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, S&T Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/staley+capital+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 531,160 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 500,529 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 754,680 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,600 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 880,387 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $292.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.643100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.364000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 667,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 142,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.29 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $32.67.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.86 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $33.16.

Sold Out: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.82.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC. Also check out:

1. STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider