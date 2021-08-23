Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Discovery Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: NULV, BUG, PH, HERO, DFAT, MDYV, ADBE, CL, COP, VYNE, IVV, PFXF, MAKAF,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Discovery Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Walmart Inc, sells Federated Hermes Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, S&T Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q2, Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 531,160 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 500,529 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 754,680 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,600 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 880,387 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $292.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.643100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.364000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.86%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3241.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 667,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 93,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 142,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.29 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $32.67.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.86 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $33.16.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $22.82.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.